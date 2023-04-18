Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This week

Old Crow Medicine Show at the Clay Center 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $32.50. Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or theclaycenter.org

