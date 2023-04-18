This week
Old Crow Medicine Show at the Clay Center 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $32.50. Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or theclaycenter.org
- .
- Artwalk, a self-guided tour of downtown Charleston at area businesses and offices, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. Featuring the work of area artists. Free. Information at
- .
- Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Kinky Boots” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Additional shows April 28 through April 30. Tickets start at $25. Information at
- .
- The Alban Arts Center present “Children of Eden” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Additional shows April 28 through April 30. Tickets start at $10. Information at
- .
- Bernadette Peterswill perform at 8 p.m., Friday at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $49.99. Information at
- .
- Record Store Day is Saturday in Charleston. Area independent record stores celebrate the annual event with rare finds, limited editions and specials. Participating Charleston record stores include Sullivan’s Records (open 8 a.m.) and Budget Tapes and Records (9:30 a.m.).
- StinkFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Wild Ramp in Huntington. Annual celebration of ramps, featuring local foods, artisan vendors, live music and more. Free admission. Information at 304-523-7267 or
- .
- West Virginia Food Truck Festival is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Eleanor Park in Eleanor. Free admission. Information at 304-757-7282 or
- .
- The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Renewal” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Program includes selections by Vivaldi, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Bartok and Angelica Negron. Tickets start at $16.50. Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or
- Gary Allen will perform 8 p.m., Saturday at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $45. Information at
- .
- Piedmont Bluz will perform 3 p.m., Sunday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $17. Information at 304-645-7917 or
- .
- Snarky Puppy will perform 4 p.m., Monday at The Ritter Amphitheater in Huntington. Tickets $35. Information at 304-696-5954 or Eventbrite.
Upcoming
David Morris “Hometown Heartbreak Tour” will stop April 28 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org
- .
- A Night of Gospel with Jason Crabb and Karen Peck and New River April 28 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Info at
- .
- The Gaither Vocal Band Spring Tour 2023 April 28 at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Info at
- .
- The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance present Uganda’s “Dance of Hope” April 29 at the Culture Center Theater. Info at
- .
- Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns will perform May 2 at the Charleston Coliseum. Info at
- .
Recently announced
Devon Allman and Donovan Frankenreiter at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg August 15. Info at therobinsongrand.com
- .
- The Dark Horizon Tour with Motionless in White, In This Moment and Fit For a King will stop July 11 at the Charleston Coliseum. Info at
- .