Vince Lewis Sextet will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carnegie Hall. Free admission. Information at 304-645-7917 or carnegiehallwv.org.
David Morris “Hometown Heartbreak Tour” will stop 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets $39.50 (sold out). Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or theclaycenter.org.
A Night of Gospel is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Featuring Jason Crabb with Karen Peck and New River. Tickets start at $20. Visit the box office or Ticketmaster.
The Gaither Vocal Band Spring Tour 2023 will stop 7 p.m. Friday at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $25. Information at paramountartscenter.com
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Kinky Boots” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets start at $25. Information at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
The Alban Arts Center present “Children of Eden” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets start at $10. Information at albanartscenter.com.
The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) present Uganda’s “Dance of Hope” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Center. African youth-based arts program exploring “the transformational power of music and dance, capturing the message of hope and resilience that emanate from memorable cross-cultural stage productions and youth outreach.” Tickets start at $10. Information at footmad.org.
Rodney Carrington will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $49.50. Information at paramountartscenter.com
The West Virginia Symphony Chorus and the Marshall University Chorus present “Music of Celebration and Remembrance: An Evening of English Anthems” 7p.m. Sunday at Christ Church United Methodist. Free. Information at wvsymphony.org.
Upcoming
Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns is set for May 2 at the Charleston Coliseum. Info at chaswvccc.com.
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra “Bold and Brassy” is scheduled for May 6 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org.
Blues guitarist Keb’ Mo’ will perform May 11 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org.
Govt Mule will stop May 11 at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Info at paramountartscenter.com.
Recently announced
Koe Wetzel will perform at the Charleston Coliseum Sept. 23. Info at chaswvccc.com