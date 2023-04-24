Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week

  • Vince Lewis Sextet will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carnegie Hall. Free admission. Information at 304-645-7917 or carnegiehallwv.org.
  • David Morris “Hometown Heartbreak Tour” will stop 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets $39.50 (sold out). Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or theclaycenter.org.
  • A Night of Gospel is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Featuring Jason Crabb with Karen Peck and New River. Tickets start at $20. Visit the box office or Ticketmaster.
  • The Gaither Vocal Band Spring Tour 2023 will stop 7 p.m. Friday at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $25. Information at paramountartscenter.com
  • Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Kinky Boots” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets start at $25. Information at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
  • The Alban Arts Center present “Children of Eden” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets start at $10. Information at albanartscenter.com.
  • The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) present Uganda’s “Dance of Hope” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Center. African youth-based arts program exploring “the transformational power of music and dance, capturing the message of hope and resilience that emanate from memorable cross-cultural stage productions and youth outreach.” Tickets start at $10. Information at footmad.org.
  • Rodney Carrington will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $49.50. Information at paramountartscenter.com
  • The West Virginia Symphony Chorus and the Marshall University Chorus present “Music of Celebration and Remembrance: An Evening of English Anthems” 7p.m. Sunday at Christ Church United Methodist. Free. Information at wvsymphony.org.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you