This week

  • The Appalachian String Band Festival. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, Wednesday through Sunday at Clifftop. Contests, concerts, traditional dance, workshops and more. Day passes start at $15. Camping available. For information, visit www.wvculture.org.
  • Party on the Plaza concert series featuring The Brothers Gillespie. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
  • iHeartSummer concert series featuring Ultra Sound. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit the iHeart Summer concert series page on Facebook.
  • Candlebox. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $29.99. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
  • Multifest. Thursday-Sunday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Annual multi-cultural festival includes live entertainment, food vendors and more. Music headliners include EU Band, Keke Wyatt, Sunshine Anderson, Yo-Yo, Next, Lyfe Jennings, Jon B., Gap X Band and Yung Joc. Free admission. For information, visit www.multifestwv.org.
  • Friday Night Blues Show featuring The Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito and special guest Chucky Ray Lilly and The Grip. 8 p.m. Friday at The Red Carpet Lounge. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of show. For information, visit www.bruteforceproductions.com.
  • Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Grease.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $30. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Blob.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For information, visit cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
  • Stephen Pearcy. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.

