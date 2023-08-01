The Appalachian String Band Festival. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, Wednesday through Sunday at Clifftop. Contests, concerts, traditional dance, workshops and more. Day passes start at $15. Camping available. For information, visit www.wvculture.org.
Party on the Plaza concert series featuring The Brothers Gillespie. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
iHeartSummer concert series featuring Ultra Sound. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit the iHeart Summer concert series page on Facebook.
Candlebox. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $29.99. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Multifest. Thursday-Sunday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Annual multi-cultural festival includes live entertainment, food vendors and more. Music headliners include EU Band, Keke Wyatt, Sunshine Anderson, Yo-Yo, Next, Lyfe Jennings, Jon B., Gap X Band and Yung Joc. Free admission. For information, visit www.multifestwv.org.
Friday Night Blues Show featuring The Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito and special guest Chucky Ray Lilly and The Grip. 8 p.m. Friday at The Red Carpet Lounge. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of show. For information, visit www.bruteforceproductions.com.
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Grease.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $30. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Blob.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For information, visit cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
Stephen Pearcy. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.