Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week

  • Devon Allman and Donavan Frankenreiter. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.therobinsongrand.com.
  • Summerfest. Wednesday through Saturday at the Mound in South Charleston. Nightly entertainment and food vendors. Free admission. For information, visit www.visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
  • Party on the Plaza concert series. Featuring The MFB. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
  • “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series. Featuring Teddy Queen, Amy Wolfe and Jay Silverman. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center. Tickets $10. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
  • ArtWalk. 5 p.m. Thursday in Charleston. Monthly self-guided tour of downtown shops, businesses and galleries. Free admission. For information, visit www.artwalkwv.com.
  • iHeartSummer Concert Series. Featuring Of the Dell. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit the iHeartSummer Concert Series page on Facebook.
  • Rhonda Vincent. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
  • Live on the Levee. Featuring Shelem and The Unit. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free admission. For information, visit www.liveontheleveecharleston.com.
  • “The Taming of the Shrew.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.albanartscenter.com.
  • Appalachian Film Festival. 11 a.m. at The Foundry in Huntington. Student films, documentaries and a screening of “King Coal” at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.foundrytheater.org.
  • West Virginia Jewish Film Festival. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Films include “Vishniac” by Laura Bialis and “March ‘68” by Krzysztof Lang. Free admission.
  • Tim Hawkins. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.

Bill Lynch can be reached

at 304-348-5195 or

lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you