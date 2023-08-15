Devon Allman and Donavan Frankenreiter. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.therobinsongrand.com.
Summerfest. Wednesday through Saturday at the Mound in South Charleston. Nightly entertainment and food vendors. Free admission. For information, visit www.visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
Party on the Plaza concert series. Featuring The MFB. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
“Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series. Featuring Teddy Queen, Amy Wolfe and Jay Silverman. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center. Tickets $10. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
ArtWalk. 5 p.m. Thursday in Charleston. Monthly self-guided tour of downtown shops, businesses and galleries. Free admission. For information, visit www.artwalkwv.com.
iHeartSummer Concert Series. Featuring Of the Dell. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit the iHeartSummer Concert Series page on Facebook.
Rhonda Vincent. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Live on the Levee. Featuring Shelem and The Unit. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free admission. For information, visit www.liveontheleveecharleston.com.
“The Taming of the Shrew.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Appalachian Film Festival. 11 a.m. at The Foundry in Huntington. Student films, documentaries and a screening of “King Coal” at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.foundrytheater.org.
West Virginia Jewish Film Festival. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Films include “Vishniac” by Laura Bialis and “March ‘68” by Krzysztof Lang. Free admission.
Tim Hawkins. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Upcoming
Mountain Stage. Aug. 27 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.