Marching bands, organizations, businesses and more walked in Charleston's 2021 Christmas Parade. The holiday spectacle had more than 150 participating groups. The 2022 Charleston Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Clay Center. Holiday circus-style show with colored lights, jugglers, aerial performers and more. Tickets start at $53.86. Limited seating remaining. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or online at theclaycenter.org
The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “The Polar Express” 7 p.m. Wednesday at Park Place Cinemas. Free admission, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
Charleston Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Thursday (Rescheduled from Dec. 8). Route begins at Kanawha Boulevard to Capitol Street and then to Washington Street, Summers Street and Kanawha Boulevard.
Bob Thompson’s “Joy to the World” 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. The annual holiday performance also features guest vocalist Zara Bode and trumpet player James Moore. Tickets start at $25. To order visit
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra with the West Virginia Symphony Chorus presents “Gloria!” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $25. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or online at