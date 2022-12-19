Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This week

  • The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Park Place Cinemas. Admission is free, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
  • The Solstice Concert is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley in Charleston. The show includes performances by Ron Sowell, Jeff Haught, Bare Bones, Alasha Al-Qudwah, John Inghram, Lady D, Dan Bailey, and Mark and Micah Atkinson. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To buy tickets, call 304-345-0021 or email ukwv1@gmail.com Proceeds benefit the Covenant House.
  • ArtWalk is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Charleston. The free event is a self-guided walk of area businesses in downtown Charleston, featuring the work of regional artists.
  • “Sound Checks: A Not So Silent Night” with Remember Jones is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 304-561-3570 or visiting ww.theclaycenter.org.

