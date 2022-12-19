The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Park Place Cinemas. Admission is free, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
The Solstice Concert is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley in Charleston. The show includes performances by Ron Sowell, Jeff Haught, Bare Bones, Alasha Al-Qudwah, John Inghram, Lady D, Dan Bailey, and Mark and Micah Atkinson. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To buy tickets, call 304-345-0021 or email ukwv1@gmail.com Proceeds benefit the Covenant House.
ArtWalk is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Charleston. The free event is a self-guided walk of area businesses in downtown Charleston, featuring the work of regional artists.
“Sound Checks: A Not So Silent Night” with Remember Jones is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 304-561-3570 or visiting ww.theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression Jan. 31 at The Loud in Huntington.
PBR ZipRecruiter Capital City Classic bull riding Jan. 13 and 14 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Mountain Stage with Donna the Buffalo, David Mayfield Parade and others Jan.15 at the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonic Dances Jan. 21 at the Clay Center.
Rodney Carrington Jan. 21 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Winter Jam Jan. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Mountain Stage with Cass McCombs, Victoria Victoria and others Jan. 22 at the Culture Center Theatre.
“The Book of Mormon” Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Clay Center.