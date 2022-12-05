Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This week

  • The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 7 p.m. Wednesday at Park Place Cinemas. Free admission, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
  • Charleston Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Thursday. Route begins at Kanawha Boulevard to Capitol Street and then to Washington Street, Summers Street and Kanawha Boulevard.
  • The Alban Arts Center presents “Rent” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10. To order, call 304-721-8896 or

