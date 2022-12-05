The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 7 p.m. Wednesday at Park Place Cinemas. Free admission, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
Charleston Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Thursday. Route begins at Kanawha Boulevard to Capitol Street and then to Washington Street, Summers Street and Kanawha Boulevard.
The Alban Arts Center presents “Rent” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10. To order, call 304-721-8896 or
Children’s Theater of Charleston presents “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Live action version of the holiday favorite. Adults $15. Students $10. Information at
Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present “The Nutcracker” 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $24 adults and $12 for children. Information at
Charleston Lighted Boat Parade 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Annual holiday parade of boats of various sizes, lit up and decorated for the holidays. Free.
Hops & Hymns “Do You Beer What I Beer?” 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Vandalia Company. Christmas carols and beer with The Sycomores. Free, but donations for local charity accepted.
WomanSong 25th Season Winter Concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Holiday show with the music from Charleston’s women’s chorus. Tickets $10 at the door.
The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance present Zoe & Cloyd 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. Adults $25. Seniors $20. Students $10. Children under 13 free. To order, call 304-729-4382 or visit
WWE Live Holiday Tour 7 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum. WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes, the USOS, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Rey Mysterio and more. Tickets start at $20. To order, visit the Coliseum box office or
West Virginia Youth Symphony Winter Concert 7 p.m. Monday at South Charleston Middle School in South Charleston. Selections include music by Tchaikovsky, Handel and Corelli, among others. Adults $10. Children 18 and under free. Information at