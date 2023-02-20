Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg presents The Black Opry Revue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $22. For information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
Sound Checks presents Bendigo Fletcher with Corduroy Brown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Clay Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Girl in the Woods” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse. The play is about an isolated and shy poet who discourages the advances of a neighbor and a magazine editor while she watches over her widowed father and avoids her aunt’s attempts to introduce her into society. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For information, visit www.cyaccharleston.com.
The Alban Arts Center presents “The Mountain Top” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For information, visit www.albanartscenter.com.
The Winter Blues Farmers Market returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The annual, free event features locally sourced, handmade and locally grown products. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
Mountain Health Arena, in Huntington, hosts the Aaron Lewis Acoustic Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $39. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com or Ticketmaster.
The West Virginia University Wind Symphony & Orchestra performs at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center in Charleston. The event is free. For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at www.theclaycenter.org.
The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Tickets start at $65. For information, visit www.marshall.edu or Ticketmaster.