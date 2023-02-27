This week
Tedeschi Trucks performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Tickets start at $65. For more information, visit marshall.edu or ticketmaster.com.
Celtic Calling kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday with an informal jam session at the Bear’s Den on Capitol Street in Charleston.
The Rough 'N' Rowdy Brawl invades the Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Regional Reels Film Festival takes place Saturday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Showings include: “Peerless City,” 12:30 p.m.; “Picture Proof,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Wake Up Call,” 5:30 p.m.; and “The Good Fight,” 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per film and will be available the day of the show. For information, visit www.marshall.edu.
The Tannahill Weavers perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theater/Resurrection Church in Charleston. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.footmad.org.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theatre for a 7 p.m. Sunday show. Liz Wright, Glen Phillips, Chuck Prophet, Mission Express and others are scheduled to appear. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Broadway in Charleston presents “Cats” March 8 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphonie Fantastique” March 11 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Haley Reinhart performs March 14 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Darlingside, Altan and Royal Wood headline Mountain Stage March 19 at the Culture Center Theatre. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Old Crow Medicine Show performs April 19 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Jelly Roll with Struggle Jennings and Caitlynn Curtis perform Oct. 3 at the Charleston Coliseum. For information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.
