William Shatner will hold a conversation with fans after a showing of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
Arlo McKinley with William Matheny and Darrin Hacquard perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets are $20. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” Thursday through Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
Tri State Arena Cross roars into Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $21 and can be purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Soulful” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. The performance showcases 50 years of Motown music and R&B hits and features guest conductor Chelsea Tipton, II and vocalist Gavin Hope.Tickets start at $15.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
The Mountain Goats with Lilly Hiatt perform at 9 p.m. at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.theloudwv.com.
“A Valentine Concert: More Music To Love” with Barbara Nissman will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased online at www.carnegiehallwv.org.
Upcoming
Carrie Underwood performs Feb. 14 at the Charleston Coliseum. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.