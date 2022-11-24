It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least the busiest time of the year. Through the next few weeks, nearly every day and/or night has some kind of holiday-themed celebration to enjoy. There’s music, dance, theater, movies and more lights than you can count.
Keep the season merry and bright — and maybe bring a friend.
Nov. 25
• Holly Days at Clay Center kicks off with special workshops and displays.
Details visit theclaycenter.org.
• Holly Jolly Brawley 12 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in downtown Charleston.
The event highlights small businesses and a display of around 200 decorated and lit Christmas trees at Lee Street Triangle, Brawley Walkway and City Center at Slack Plaza.
Free to attend.
• Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Mary” 7 p.m. Friday with shows 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elk City Playhouse.
Now, in it’s 26th year, the musical tells the story of the days leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ seen through the eyes of his mother.
The show also runs 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Adults $15. Students $10.
To order tickets in advance, visit cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
• St. Albans Festival of Lights. 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Albans City Park.
One of the area’s most elaborate holiday light displays.
The festival runs through Dec. 23. The park is closed Dec. 24 and 25. Final night Dec. 26.
Donations accepted.
Nov. 27
• “Apples of Gold” holiday radio production noon on 580WCHS.
Locally produced radio drama.
• Handel’s “Messiah” 3 p.m. at Clendenin United Methodist Church.
Annual presentation of the Classical music piece with the Clendenin Community Chorus.
Free.
• “How Great Our Joy” organ concert 3 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
Free admission.
Nov. 30
• Ritter Park Christmas Lighting 6 p.m. at the Ritter Park Fountain in Huntington.
The evening includes hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, photo opportunities and Santa Claus.
Free.
Dec. 2
• Christmas Village at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 and Dec. 9 and 10.
Holiday lights and activities.
Tickets start at $10.
Information at heritagefarmmuseum.com
• Yuletide in the Park and Word of Light’s Annual Live Nativity 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane.
• The 18th annual River Arts show 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Charleston.
More than 20 area artists and craftspeople offering their work.
Admission $3.
• City of Dunbar's 25th Annual Christmas Parade 7 p.m.
Begins on 10th Street and travels to 16th Street, Myers Avenue, to 12th Street and then City Hall.
• South Charleston Christmas Tree Lighting 7 p.m. at the South Charleston Mound.
Free.
Dec. 3
• Fayetteville Gingerbread Festival 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fayetteville.
Christmas parade and holiday festival with crafts, caroling and live entertainment.
Free.
• Craik-Patton Holiday Open House 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Decorations and exhibits.
Free.
• South Charleston Christmas Parade 12 p.m. (lineup at 11 a.m.). Parade begins at E Street and 1st Avenue.
• The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Season Celebrations” 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church (1404 W. Washington St.) in Charleston.
Concert will feature many popular holiday favorites.
Free.
• St. Albans Christmas Tree Lighting 6 p.m. at Olde Main Street Plaza in St. Albans.
Includes Christmas caroling, a holiday dance performance from the St. Albans Studio of Dance, and the St. Francis of Assisi Children's Choir.
Free.
• The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Sounds of the Season” 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center.
Annual holiday show with guest conductor Michelle Merrill.
Tickets start at $19.
For more information, visit wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.
Dec. 4
• “Apples of Gold” holiday radio production noon on 580WCHS.
Locally produced radio drama.
• Holiday open house 1 to 4 p.m. at the Huntington Museum of Art in Huntington.
Live entertainment, a visit with Santa and more.
Free admission, but non-perishable food donations accepted.
Dec. 6
• Christmas show with Elvis 7 p.m. at Marmet Rec Center (8505 MacCorkle Ave.) in Marmet.
Swinging Elvis Christmas show sponsored by the Marmet Woman’s Club.
Tickets $20.
Call 304-949-2901.
Dec. 7
• The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 7 p.m. at Park Place Cinemas.
Free admission, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
Dec. 8
• Charleston Christmas Parade 7 p.m. (lineup begins at 5 p.m.) Beginning at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street to Washington Street, Summers Street and Kanawha Boulevard.
Dec. 9
• Children’s Theater of Charleston presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
Live action version of the holiday favorite.
Adults $15. Students $10.
Information at ctoc.org.
• Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present “The Nutcracker” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Clay Center.
Tickets start at $24 adults and $12 for children.
Information at wvsymphony.org and 304-561-3570.
Dec. 10
• “Apples of Gold” holiday radio production noon on 580WCHS.
Locally produced live radio drama.
• Christmas mulled wine tasting at Breathe Wine & Culture (5155 Washington St. W.) in Cross Lanes.
Details 304-823-4577.
• Charleston Lighted Boat Parade 6:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Annual holiday parade of boats of various sizes, lit up and decorated for the holidays.
Free.
• Hops & Hymns “Do You Beer What I Beer?” 7 to 9 p.m. at The Vandalia Company.
Christmas carols and beer with The Sycomores.
Free, but donations for local charity accepted.
• WomanSong 25th Season Winter Concert 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
Holiday show with the music from Charleston’s women’s chorus.
Tickets $10 at the door.
Dec. 11
• WWE Live Holiday Tour 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Tickets start at $20.
To order, visit the Coliseum box office or ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 13
• “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center.
Circus style show with holiday music and lights.
Tickets start at $36.11.
To order, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Dec. 14
•The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “The Polar Express” 7 p.m. at Park Place Cinemas.
Free admission, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
Dec. 15
• Bob Thompson’s “Joy to the World” 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 at the Culture Center Theater.
Holiday jazz show, featuring guest Zara Bode.
Tickets start at $25.
Information at mountainstage.org.
Dec. 16
• Kanawha Valley Community Band Winter Concert 7 p.m. a Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
Free.
• Arts in Action presents “Christmas in Who-Ville” 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
Tickets start at $20.
• Mannheim Steamroller 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Tickets start at $34.
Dec. 17
• The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra with the West Virginia Symphony Chorus presents “Gloria!” 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center.
Tickets $25.
Information at wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.
Dec. 18
• Christmas at Kanawha State Forest 1 p.m. at the Nature Center at Kanawha State Forest.
Free.
Dec. 19
• Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show 6 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Tickets start at $35.
Dec. 21
• The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “White Christmas” 7 p.m. at Park Place Cinemas.
Free admission, but the event also serves as a coat and toiletries drive for Mountain Mission.
Dec. 22
• “Sound Checks: A Not So Silent Night” 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center.
Tickets $20.
To order, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Dec. 25
Christmas.