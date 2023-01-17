Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This week

  • The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Chrysalis Duo presents “Stories, Myths & Folktales” 3 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. The program features works by Akin Euba, John Corigliano, C.W. Gluck, Robert Frankenberry, and David Del Tredici. Readings of children’s books will accompany the free 45-minute performance. For information, visit www.wvsymphony.org.
  • Comedian Rodney Carrington performs 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $45.50 and Available through the box office or Ticketmaster.
  • The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphonic Dances” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. The concert will be led by conductor candidate Fouad Fakhouri, as well as guest artist Rachel Lee O’Brien performing Ginestera’s harp concerto. Tickets start at $11.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
  • The Christian music tour Winter Jam will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. Acts scheduled include We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and more. Tickets start at $15 at the door. For information, visit www.2023.jamtour.com.
  • Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston for a 7 p.m. Sunday show. Guests include Cass McCombs, Victoria Victoria featuring Charlie Hunter, Alisa Amador, Juliano Riolino and Steady Holiday. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.

