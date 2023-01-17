The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Chrysalis Duo presents “Stories, Myths & Folktales” 3 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. The program features works by Akin Euba, John Corigliano, C.W. Gluck, Robert Frankenberry, and David Del Tredici. Readings of children’s books will accompany the free 45-minute performance. For information, visit www.wvsymphony.org.
Comedian Rodney Carrington performs 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $45.50 and Available through the box office or Ticketmaster.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphonic Dances” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. The concert will be led by conductor candidate Fouad Fakhouri, as well as guest artist Rachel Lee O’Brien performing Ginestera’s harp concerto. Tickets start at $11.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
The Christian music tour Winter Jam will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. Acts scheduled include We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and more. Tickets start at $15 at the door. For information, visit www.2023.jamtour.com.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston for a 7 p.m. Sunday show. Guests include Cass McCombs, Victoria Victoria featuring Charlie Hunter, Alisa Amador, Juliano Riolino and Steady Holiday. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for “Kinky Boots” Jan. 23-25 at the Light Opera Guild Theatre on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston. Performance dates are April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. For information, visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Kanawha Valley for exhibitions Jan. 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and Jan. 25 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. For information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Broadway in Charleston presents “The Book of Mormon” Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
49 Winchester and Colby Acuff perform Feb. 2 at The Loud in Huntington. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
The Old Time Winter Breakdown hosted by the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance will be Feb. 3-4 at the Culture Center in Charleston. For information, visit www.footmad.org.
Amanda Shires performs April 20 at The Loud in Huntington. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
The Sonic Temple music festival has announced the lineup for this year’s four-day event, May 25-28, in Columbus, Ohio. For information, visit www.sonictemplefestival.com.
The city of Charleston is accepting applications for performers to be part of this year’s Live on the Levee concert series. Applications can be found at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 17.