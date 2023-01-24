The Harlem Globetrotters begin their tour of the Kanawha Valley with a performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum. Wednesday, the Globetrotters take their basketball roadshow to Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena for a 7 p.m. show. Tickets start at $24 for the Charleston show and $30 for the Huntington show. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
Fayetteville’s Wizard Weekend takes place Friday through Sunday. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the Folk Magic Exhibit at the Love Hope Center for the Arts. The weekend includes a scavenger hunt, herbal potion making, Quidditch and more. For information, visit www.visit
The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, located below Taylor Books in Charleston, will present a showing of “Victim” at 2 p.m. Saturday. The presentation will include a virtual discussion with the Slovakian film’s screenwriter, Jakub Medvecky, after the screening. Admission is $9 for adults and $5 for students. For information, visit www.wviff.org.
Area musicians will come together for “Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Concert for Ukraine” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in the Charleston Town Center mall. The show will feature performances by Larry Groce, Julie Adams, Ron Sowell, Mark Bates, Michael Lipton, Alan Griffith, Alex Kapin and Steve Hill. Donations accepted.
Upcoming
Broadway in Charleston presents “The Book of Mormon” Jan.31 and Feb. 1 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance’s Old-Time Winter Breakdown will be Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at the Culture Center. For information, visit www.footmad.org.
William Shatner performs Feb. 8 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter
.org.
Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” Feb. 9-12 at the Charleston Coliseum. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Soulful” Feb. 11 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Recently announced
Mountain Stage with Wilco visits Athens, Ohio, on April 30. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
The Barstool Rough N Rowdy returns to Charleston on March 3. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
The Bored Teachers comedy show has added a second show to its April 15 performance in Charleston. Shows will be at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
The 4848 Festival has released the lineup for its July 13-15 event at Snowshoe Mountain. Announced performers include Greensky Bluegrass, Umphrey’s McGee, moe. and Sierra Ferrell. For information, visit www.4848festival.com.