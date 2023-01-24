Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week

  • The Harlem Globetrotters begin their tour of the Kanawha Valley with a performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum. Wednesday, the Globetrotters take their basketball roadshow to Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena for a 7 p.m. show. Tickets start at $24 for the Charleston show and $30 for the Huntington show. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster.
  • Fayetteville’s Wizard Weekend takes place Friday through Sunday. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the Folk Magic Exhibit at the Love Hope Center for the Arts. The weekend includes a scavenger hunt, herbal potion making, Quidditch and more. For information, visit www.visit
  • fayettevillewv.com.
  • The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, located below Taylor Books in Charleston, will present a showing of “Victim” at 2 p.m. Saturday. The presentation will include a virtual discussion with the Slovakian film’s screenwriter, Jakub Medvecky, after the screening. Admission is $9 for adults and $5 for students. For information, visit www.wviff.org.
  • Area musicians will come together for “Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Concert for Ukraine” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in the Charleston Town Center mall. The show will feature performances by Larry Groce, Julie Adams, Ron Sowell, Mark Bates, Michael Lipton, Alan Griffith, Alex Kapin and Steve Hill. Donations accepted.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you