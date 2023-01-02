Public performance for arts and entertainment bounced back in a big way in 2022. Big touring shows came through West Virginia and supersized crowds filled theaters and appeared in force at area festivals and fairs.
The start of the new year looks like a continuation.
Here’s a listing of upcoming highlights through the winter in Charleston.
• Saturday, The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance presents Mary Hott with the Carpenter Ants at the Culture Center Theatre, performing “Devil in the Hills,” an Americana song cycle about life in West Virginia’s coalfields.
The show begins 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students.
Details at footmad.org.
• Jan. 13, Sound Checks returns to the Clay Center with Levon and local opener Khegan McLane.
Tickets are $20. To order tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• Jan. 13 and 14, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) ZipRecruiter event comes to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Tickets start at $15 and are available at the coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.
• Jan. 15, “Mountain Stage” kicks off the 2023 season with Donna the Buffalo, the David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players and Lauren Calve.
Tickets start at $25 and are available through mountainstage.org.
• Jan. 21, comedian Rodney Carrington returns to Charleston with a show at the Municipal Auditorium.
Tickets start at $45.50 and are available through the box office or Ticketmaster.
• Jan. 21 also brings the first West Virginia Symphony Orchestra concert of the year with “Symphonic Dances” and WVSO conductor candidate, Fouad Fakhouri.
The concert also features guest artist Rachel Lee O’Brien performing Alberto Ginestera’s harp concerto.
Tickets start at $11.50.
To order tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• Jan. 22, roving Contemporary Christian festival Winter Jam comes to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Headlining acts this year include, We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp and rising Christian music star Anne Wilson.
Tickets start at $15 at the door. For more information, visit 2023.jamtour.com.
• Jan. 22, “Mountain Stage” also performs its second show of the new year at the Culture Center Theatre in Charleston. Guests include Cass McCombs, Victoria Victoria and more.
• Jan. 24 the Harlem Globetrotters return to the Charleston Coliseum.
Tickets for the show start at $24.
• Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Broadway in Charleston presents “The Book of Mormon” at the Clay Center.
Tickets start at $43.11, but a limited number remain.
• Feb. 3 and 4, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance will host its Old-Time Winter Breakdown.
The weekend includes music and dance workshops and concerts by The Bing Brothers with Jake Krack, The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and The State Birds.
For more details or to register for workshops and buy concert tickets, visit footmad.org.
• Feb. 8, the Clay Center welcomes actor/author and science fiction icon, William Shatner for a special showing of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” A conversation with the actor will follow.
Tickets start at $35.
• Feb. 9-12, Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” at the Charleston Coliseum.
Multiple ice shows over four days showcase some of Disney’s most beloved characters.
Tickets start at $20.
• Feb. 11, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Soulful.”
This ZMM Architects & Engineers Pops Series will showcase 50 years of Motown music and R&B hits with guest conductor Chelsea Tipton II, vocalist Gavin Hope, the WVSO and special appearance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus.
Tickets start at $15.50.
• Feb. 14, country superstar Carrie Underwood comes to the Charleston Coliseum for her “The Denim and Rhinestones” Tour.
Tickets start at $32.50.
• Feb. 15, blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa performs at the Clay Center.
Tickets start at $60.50.
• Feb. 15, the Clay Center will also open “Medieval to Metal: The Evolution of the Guitar” in its Juliet Art Museum.
“Featuring 40 guitars, the exhibition traces the guitar’s medieval beginnings in Asia and Europe through its pivotal role in blues, country and rock ‘n roll.”
Admission $12 for adults, $8 for children and seniors $8. Members free.
For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• Feb 18, “The Judds: The Final Tour. In celebration of the Life and Legacy of Naomi Judd” comes to the Charleston Coliseum.
The show features performances by Wynonna Judd with Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker.
Tickets start at $25.50.
•Feb. 24, Sound Checks at the Clay Center presents Louisville, Kentucky’s Bendigo Fletcher.
Tickets are $20.
• March 1 through March 5, Charleston’s Celtic Calling brings a little early Scots-Irish magic.
A celebration of Celtic culture, the weekend includes music, dance, art and more.
This year’s mainstage headliner will be the Tannahill Weavers, March 4.
Information about specific events may be found at celticalling.org or through Facebook.
Tickets to the Tannhill Weavers can be found at footmad.org.
• March 5, “Mountain Stage” tapes another live radio show at the Culture Center Theatre.
The show will include Lizz Wright, Chuck Prophet and Mission Express and more.
• March 8, Broadway in Charleston presents the long-running musical “Cats” at the Clay Center.
Tickets start at $43.11. A limited number of seats remain.
• March 11, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphonie Fantastique” with conductor candidate Daniel Black.
The concert also features guest artist Demarre McGill on flute.
Tickets start at $11.50.
To order tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• March 17, Sound Checks at the Clay Center presents Kentucky duo, Local Honeys.
Tickets are $20.
• March 19, “Mountain Stage” brings Darlingside, Altan, Royal Wood and Rachael Sage to the Culture Center Theatre.
• March 22, Broadway in Charleston presents modern Celtic dance celebration, “Riverdance.”
Tickets start at $43.11.
• March 24 and 25, Charleston Ballet presents “Bold Moves” at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
The 2022-2023 season finale is a mixed bill of favorites and original pieces.
Tickets start at $30. Details at thecharlestonballet.com.
• March 25, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Blockbuster Adventures.”
The ZMM Architects & Engineers Pops Series show will include selections from films such as “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” the “Harry Potter” series and more.
Tickets start at $11.50.
To order tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming:
• Live on the Levee begins Memorial Day Weekend (May 26)
• West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony June 3
• FestivALL returns to Charleston June 9 through June 18.
• Charleston Sternwheel Regatta June 30 through July 4.
• Multifest Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.
• The State Fair of West Virginia begins Aug. 10.