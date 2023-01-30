Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This week

  • Broadway in Charleston presents “The Book of Mormon” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $43.11 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
  • Step Afrika performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Virginia State University in Institute. Founded in 1994, this is the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of “stepping,” a percussive dance style practiced by historically Black fraternities and sororities. Admission is free. For information, visit www.wvstateu.edu.
  • 49 Winchester with Colby Acuff performs at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets are $15. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
  • The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema is showing “The Broker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The screenings of the South Korean film are part of the West Virginia International Film Festival. The cinema is located at 230 Capitol St., below Taylor Books in Charleston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For information, visit www.wviff.org. The theater is also showing “The Inspection” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for those showings at $10 for adults and $5 for children.
  • The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance present the “Old-Time Winter Breakdown” Friday and Saturday. The weekend begins with a square dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Woman’s Club. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will be Appalachian Heritage Day with workshops, demonstrations and displays. The event closes out 7 p.m. Saturday with a concert featuring the Bing Brothers with Jake Krack, The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and The State Birds. For more details or to register for workshops and buy tickets, visit www.footmad.org.
  • The West Virginia Auto Show returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and the military, and children 13 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. For information, visit www.westvirginiaautoshow.com.

