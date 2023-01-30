Broadway in Charleston presents “The Book of Mormon” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $43.11 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
Step Afrika performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Virginia State University in Institute. Founded in 1994, this is the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of “stepping,” a percussive dance style practiced by historically Black fraternities and sororities. Admission is free. For information, visit www.wvstateu.edu.
49 Winchester with Colby Acuff performs at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets are $15. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema is showing “The Broker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The screenings of the South Korean film are part of the West Virginia International Film Festival. The cinema is located at 230 Capitol St., below Taylor Books in Charleston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For information, visit www.wviff.org. The theater is also showing “The Inspection” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for those showings at $10 for adults and $5 for children.
The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance present the “Old-Time Winter Breakdown” Friday and Saturday. The weekend begins with a square dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Woman’s Club. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will be Appalachian Heritage Day with workshops, demonstrations and displays. The event closes out 7 p.m. Saturday with a concert featuring the Bing Brothers with Jake Krack, The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys and The State Birds. For more details or to register for workshops and buy tickets, visit www.footmad.org.
The West Virginia Auto Show returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and the military, and children 13 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. For information, visit www.westvirginiaautoshow.com.
Upcoming
William Shatner presents “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” Feb. 8 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
The Loud in Huntington welcomes Arlo McKinley with William Matheny and Darrin Hacquard on Feb. 9. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” Feb. 9-12 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Tri State Arena Cross returns to the Mountain Health Arena, in Huntington, Feb. 10.
Recently announced
Mountain Stage has added shows April 16 at the Culture Center in Charleston and May 7 at the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will host its gala, “Melodies of Mardi Gras,” Feb. 18 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston. For information, visit www.wvacc.org.