“Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center. Guests include William Hairston, January Wolfe and Jim Probst. Tickets $10. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
Party on the Plaza concert series. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Featuring El Dorado. Free admission. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
iHeartSummer Concert Series. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Featuring The Kind Thieves. Free admission.
ArtWalk. 6 p.m. Thursday in Charleston. Free. For information, visit www.artwalkwv.com.
Nelsonville Music Festival. Friday through Sunday at the Snow Fork Event Center in Nelsonville, Ohio. Headliners include Kurt Vile and the Violators, Lucinda Williams, Big Thief, Margo Price, Sierra Ferrell and Wednesday. Day passes start at $100. Weekend passes start at $189. Camping extra. For information, visit www.nelsonvillefest.org.
Live on the Levee. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Featuring Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac tribute band). Free admission. For information, visit www.liveontheleveecharleston.com.
Foam at the Dome. 3 p.m. Saturday in front of the state Capitol in Charleston. Annual craft beer and music festival. Tickets start at $45. For information, visit www.foamcwv.com.
City Center Live presents Theater in the Park. 7 p.m. Saturday at Slack Plaza. Charleston Light Opera Guild’s revue of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Free admission.
Upcoming
G Love & Special Sauce. July 26 at The Loud in Huntington. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Grease.” July 28 at the Clay Center. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.