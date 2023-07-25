G Love & Special Sauce. 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
Party on the Plaza Concert Series featuring The Kind Thieves. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
iHeartSummer Concert Series featuring The Appalachian Brothers Band. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Free admission. For information, visit the iHeartSummer Concert Series page on Facebook.
West Virginia Jazz Orchestra. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Free admission. For information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
Live on the Levee featuring the Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle with Eric Bolander. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free admission. For information, visit www.liveontheleveecharleston.com.
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Grease.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Clay Center. Additional showings 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets start at $30. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Blob.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse. Additional showings 2 p.m. July 30, and 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For information, visit cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
“Sex n’ the City: A [Super Unauthorized] Musical.” 8 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets $45. For information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Auditions for Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s “Disney’s Aladdin, Jr.” 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Children’s Theatre of Charleston rehearsal space on Spring Street. Performance dates Sept. 29-Oct. 1. For information or to reserve an audition spot, visit www.ctoc.org.
Upcoming
The Appalachian String Band Festival. Aug. 2-6 at Clifftop. For information, visit www.wvculture.org.