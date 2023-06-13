- Emmet Cahill, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Church United Methodist. Tickets $25. Information at festivallcharleston.com
- Three Things: Season Eight, Episode Five, 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol Market. Featuring Margaret O’Neal, Erika Connelly and Ted Brightwell as Vicki Williams. Tickets $10. Information at festivallcharleston.com.
- Party on the Plaza concert series, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Featuring Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle. Free admission. Information at mountainhealtharena.com.
- The Mayor’s Concert for FestivALL, 7 p.m. Thursday at City Center Slack Plaza. Performances by 4Chill, Juice Newsom & The Groove, Erin & The Wildfire. Free. Information at festivallcharleston.com.
- “The Possible Dream: Collection highlights celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Clay Center,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center. Adult admission $12. Seniors, students and children $8. Information at theclaycenter.org.
- ArtWalk, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown Charleston. Self-guided tour of downtown Charleston at area businesses and offices. Featuring the work of area artists. Free. Information at artwalkwv.com.
- iHeartSummer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Featuring Aristotle Jones —the Appalachian Soul Man. Free admission. Information on Facebook.
- Ying Yang Twins with Bubba Sparx, 8 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $30. Information at paramountartscenter.com.
- Live on the Levee, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Featuring Rasta Rafiki with Aristotle Jones. Free. Information at liveontheleveecharleston.com.
- he Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Light Opera Guild Theatre. Tickets $20. Information at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- “Blackberry,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, downstairs at Taylor Books. Tells the story of the two men who charted the rise and fall of the world’s first smartphone. Adults $10. Students $5. Information at wviff.org.
- “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” Friday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $26. Visit the box office or Ticketmaster.
- Yak Fest, Friday and Saturday in St. Albans. Music, exhibits, crafters and beer. Free admission. Information at yakfestwv.com.
- The Wine & Jazz Music Festival, 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Charleston. Performances by Moon Hooch, The CommonHeart, Bob Thompson, Holly Forbes and Hot Jazz of Charleston. Tickets $45. Information at festivallcharleston.com.
- West Virginia Birthday Celebration with the Kanawha Valley Community Band, 2 p.m. Sunday at Kanawha State Forest. Free. Information on Facebook.
- Jonathan Burns, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Adults $10. Children $10. Information at theclaycenter.org.
- Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center Theatre. Guests include Donna the Buffalo, Alisa Amador, David Childers & The Serpents and more. Tickets $25. Information at mountainstage.org.
- WWE Sunday Stunner Supershow, 5 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum. Headliners include Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs The Miz, Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio, Natalya vs Rhea Ripley and more. Tickets start at $35. Information at
Upcoming
- American Aquarium, June 22 at The Loud in Huntington. Information at theloudwv.com.
- “Bustown,” June 23 at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Information at albanartscenter.com.
- Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 23, June 23 at the Charleston Coliseum. Information at www.chaswvccc.com.
- Mountain Stage, June 25 at the Culture Center Theatre. Information at mountainstage.org.
- Falling in Reverse: The Popular Monstour, June 26 at the Charleston Coliseum. Information at
Recently announced
- Mountain Stage, Aug. 27 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Information at mountainstage.org.
- Jo Koy World Tour, Oct. 1 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Information at www.chaswvccc.com.
- Vince Herman, Oct. 14 at The Loud in Huntington. Information at theloudwv.com.
- TOOL, Nov. 4 at the Charleston Coliseum. Information at www.chaswvccc.com.
Arts roundup: June 13-19, 2023
Bill Lynch
at 304-348-5195 or
