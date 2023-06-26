This week
Auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Mountain Roots Theatre in Belle. Performances Sept. 15-24. Information at mountainrootstheatre.org
- .
- Party on the Plaza concert series featuring Of The Dell, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Free admission. Information at
- .
- iHeartSummer Concert Series featuring Jeremy Short, 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Free admission. Information on
- .
- Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m. Thursday at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $37. Information at
- .
- Ripley Fourth of July Celebration, June 29 — July 4 on the Courthouse Lawn in Ripley.
Thursday, June 29
6:30 p.m. Western West Virginia Metro Band
8 p.m. Charleston Metro Band
Friday, June 30
6 p.m. Class Act.
8:30 p.m. Ronnie McDowell.
Saturday, July 1
6 p.m. Ben Fuller U Turn.
Sunday, July 2
4:30 p.m. Corey Hager and Nashville Band.
6 p.m. Glen Shelton.
7:30 p.m. Morgan White.
Monday, July 3
6 p.m. 5 Spot Band
8 p.m. Adam Tucker (Tim McGraw cover artist).
Tuesday, July 4
6 p.m. Power of Love (Huey Lewis & The News Tribute Band)
8 p.m. U.S. Air National Guard Band of the Northeast
10 p.m. Fireworks
Information at ripleyfourthofjuly.com.
- Charleston Sternwheel Regatta concert series, June 30 — July 4 at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Friday, June 30
6:30 p.m. The Crunch
8 p.m. Better Than Ezra (followed by fireworks).
Saturday, July 1
6:30 p.m. RedLine
8 p.m. Flo Rida
Sunday, July 2
6:30 p.m. Santa Cruz
8 p.m. Kool & The Gang
Monday, July 3
6:30 p.m. Kate Boytek
8 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
Tuesday, July 4
7:30 p.m. West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Information at charlestonregatta.com.
Charleston Regatta Funeral Parade, 2 p.m. Saturday on Capitol Street. Information at charlestonregatta.com
- .
“Bustown,” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Additional show 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $15. Information at albanartscenter.com
- .
Dawg Dazzle and Fireworks Display, 5 p.m. Monday at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. Features American Idol winner Noah Thompson with Morgan White and MadHouse. Fireworks to follow music. Tickets $10 at the gate (free in advance at select locations). Information at 937thedawg.com
- .
Upcoming
Shakespeare in the Park “The Comedy of Errors,” July 8 at Ruffner Park. Information on Facebook
- .
- Southern Momma and Friends Comedy Tour, July 7 and 8 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Information at
- .
- Dark Horizon Tour, July 11 at the Charleston Coliseum. Information at
- .
- Stryper, July 15 at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Information at
- .
- Nelsonville Music Festival, July 21-23 at the Snow Fork Event Center in Ohio. Information at
- .
Recently announced
- S.G. Goodman, Nov. 11 at Stuarts Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio. Information at stuartsoperahouse.org.
- Rhonda Vincent, Aug. 17 at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Information at paramountartscenter.com/event/sara-evans/paramount/ashland-kentucky" target="_blank">paramountartscenter.com/event/juvenile-w-lil-scrappy/paramount/ashland-kentucky" target="_blank">paramountartscenter.com/event/craig-morgan-god-family-country-tour-2023/paramount/ashland-kentucky" target="_blank">paramountartscenter.com.
- Juvenile with Lil Scrappy, Aug. 26 at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Information at paramountartscenter.com.
- Sara Evans, Sept. 1 at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Information at paramountartscenter.com.
- Craig Morgan, Oct. 22 at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Information at paramountartscenter.com.
- Home Free: Home for the Holidays, Dec. 3 at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Information at
- .