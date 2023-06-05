This Week
• Party on the Plaza concert series, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, featuring The Settlement. Free admission.
Information at mountainhealtharena.com.
• Bluey's Big Play, 6 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $29.
Information at the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
• iHeartSummer concert series, 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington, featuring the Huntington Blues Society. Free admission.
Information on Facebook.
• Charleston’s FestivALL returns Friday. Nine days of art, music, dance and more.
• Live on the Levee: John Inghram presents “A Tribute to The Who,” 6:30 p.m. Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free.
Information at liveontheleveecharleston.com.
• Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Light Opera Guild Theatre. Additional showings 7:30 p.m. June 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. June 18. Tickets $20.
Information at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
• “Blackberry,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, downstairs at Taylor Books. The film tells the story of the two men who charted the rise and fall of the world’s first smartphone. Adults $10. Students $5.
Information at wviff.org.
• FestivALL Art Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday. Begins at 400 block of Capitol Street and ends at the Capitol Market. Free.
• “Cabaret Live!,” 7 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Contemporary Youth Arts Company and 11:11 Productions at Elk City Theatre. Variety show with local singer-songwriters, musicians, writers, actors, and poets. Adults $15. Students and seniors $10.
Tickets at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
• Sound Checks presents Shelem, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets $23.50.
Information at theclaycenter.org.
• West Virginia International Film Festival presents “A Film Under the Stars,” Saturday at Base Camp Printing. Featured film: “Jumanji.” Tickets $7.
Information at wviff.org.
• Dance FestivALL, 5 p.m. Sunday at Culture Center Theater, featuring Alicia Mae Holloway and Keith Reeves. Adults $20. Children and students $10.
• An Evening with Hannah Jane, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Tickets $20.
Information at theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming
• Leslie Odom, June 13 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• “The Possible Dream: Collection Highlights Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Clay Center,” June 15 at the Clay Center. Information at festivallcharleston.com.
• ArtWalk June 15, downtown Charleston. Information at artwalkwv.com.
• “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” June 16 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Information at www.chaswvccc.com.
• Yakfest, June 16 in St. Albans. Information at yakfestwv.com.
Recently Announced
• American Aquarium, June 22 at The Loud in Huntington. Information at theloudwv.com.
• Jurassic World Live Tour, Oct. 13-15 at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets on sale June 6. Information at www.chaswvccc.com.
• The Blood Brothers with Chuck Ray Lilly and the Grip, Aug. 4 at The Red Carpet Lounge. Tickets at bruteforceproductions.com.