This Week
• Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Keeping Bobby Close,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elk City Playhouse in Charleston.
The play follows three high school students as they come to terms with the sudden loss of a classmate, even after their community has moved on.
Adults $15. Students and seniors $10.
For advance tickets, visit cycaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
• Sound Checks presents “Local Honeys,” 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Clay Center.
Tickets are $20.
To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• Scotty McCreery "Damn Strait Tour," 8 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
Tickets start at $40.
Information at paramountartscenter.com.
• East End Pub Crawl 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.
Participating locations include the Lee Street Lounge, Tricky Fish, Red Carpet and The Empty Glass from on the East End from 6 to 10 p.m. and Lee Street Lounge from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tickets start at $25.
Details about the event can be found at charlestonmainstreets.org.
• Opus Chorale presents “The Emerald Isle,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
A concert of music inspired by Ireland and Scotland, featuring traditional pub and folk tunes, along with works by Scottish composer Jams MacMillan and Irish composer Mark Armstrong, among others.
Admission $10.
Information at opuswv.org.
• Carnegie Classics Series with Barbara Nissman, 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
Tickets start at $17.
Information at carnegiehallwv.org.
• Everclear, 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
Tickets start at $29.99.
Information at paramountartscenter.com.
• “Afrilachian: Selected readings with poet Nikki Giovanni,” 3 p.m. Sunday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
Tickets start at $18.
Information at carnegiehallwv.org.
• “Mountain Stage,” 7 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center Theatre.
Guests include Darlingside, Altan, Royal Wood, Dear Darling and Rachel Sage.
Tickets start at $25.
Information at mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Broadway in Charleston presents “Riverdance,” March 22 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org.
Charleston Ballet presents “Bold Moves,” March 24 and 25 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Info at thecharlestonballet.com.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Blockbuster Adventures,” March 25 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org.
Kane Brown, March 25 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Info at mountainhealtharena.com.
“Mountain Stage,” March 26 at the Keith-Albee Theater in Huntington. Info at mountainstage.org.
Recently Announced
“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” June 16 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Info at chaswvccc.com.
The Popular Monstour with Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail and Catch Your Breath, June 26 at the Charleston Coliseum. Info at chaswvccc.com.
Kip More with The Cadillac Three, Sept. 29 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Info at chaswvccc.com.