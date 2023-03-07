Broadway in Charleston presents “Cats” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $43.11 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
International Women’s Day Show 7 p.m. Wednesday at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown. Includes performances by Annie Neeley, Hello June, Blue Twisted Steel, Ma’am, Kelsey Cannon and Makenna Hope. With spoken word by Jalyn Joy, Maryelizabeth Koepele and Grace Smith. Tickets are $10. For information, visit www.123pleasantstreet.com.
Chatham County Line performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $22. For information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association Model Train & Craft Show will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $5 for adults with children 12 and younger admitted free. For information, visit www.kvrailroad.org.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphonie Fantastique” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. The concert features conductor candidate Daniel Black and guest flutist Demarre McGill. Tickets start at $11.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.