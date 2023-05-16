Visitors to the Malden Salt Fest exit the building which held J.Q. Dickinson’s office on one side and the general store on the other. Now in its fifth year, the Salt Fest continues tours of the grounds and features vendors and live music.
“Music Classic” with Barbara Nissman, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Culture Center Theatre. Free. Information at wvculture.org
Three Things speaker series, 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center. Hosted by Jeff Shirley and featuring chef Keyarna Frederick, radio host Steve Bishop and storyteller Douglas Imbrogno. Tickets $10. Information at
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $27. Information at carnegiehallwv.org
WVPubFest, 10 a.m. Saturday at Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge. Twenty performances on two stages, featuring the Parachute Brigade, RedLine Band, Hello June, Hurl Brickbat, Alabaster Boxer and more. General admission $40. Children 12 and under (with adult) free. Information at wvpubfest.com
Malden Saltfest, 11 a.m. Saturday at JQ Dickinson Salt Works in Malden. Food, live music, artisan market. Featuring performances by Lou Maiuri, Kanawha Tradition, Appalachian Country Cloggers and more. Free admission. Information on Facebook and at
Dragonpalooza Beer and Music Festival, noon Saturday at St. Albans City Park. Ten performances on two stages, featuring Theatre of Crue (Motley Crue tribute band), Five Star Rebellion, James Townsend, Makenna Hope and more. Free admission. Free parking. Information at 304-722-4625.
Auditions for Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s musical production of “The Blob,” 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse. Open to actors/singers aged 12 and older. Showdates July 27 through Aug. 6. Information at cyaccharleston.com