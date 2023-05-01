Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This week

  • Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.50. Information at the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster.
  • The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance Whitewater Whirl is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Fayette County Park/4-H Camp in Fayetteville. Full weekend of traditional contra dances, workshops and more. Registration fees start at $60. Information at footmad.org.
  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Good Ship Barnacle” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows 7 p.m. May 12 and 13. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10.Gothic horror tale of two siblings and their journey into their terrifying past at a lakeside cabin. Information at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
  • WomanSong Spring Concert “Peace Together in Song” will start 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Tickets $10 at the door. Information at womansongchoraleofwv.com.
  • The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Bold and Brassy” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $16.50. Information at theclaycenter.org.
  • Mountain Stage is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio. Guests include the Amy Ray Band, The Lone Bellow, Villages, Tony Furtado and Allison Brown. Tickets start at $29. Information at mountainstage.org.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

