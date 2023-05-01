Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.50. Information at the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster.
The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance Whitewater Whirl is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Fayette County Park/4-H Camp in Fayetteville. Full weekend of traditional contra dances, workshops and more. Registration fees start at $60. Information at footmad.org.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Good Ship Barnacle” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows 7 p.m. May 12 and 13. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10.Gothic horror tale of two siblings and their journey into their terrifying past at a lakeside cabin. Information at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
WomanSong Spring Concert “Peace Together in Song” will start 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Tickets $10 at the door. Information at womansongchoraleofwv.com.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Bold and Brassy” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $16.50. Information at theclaycenter.org.
Mountain Stage is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio. Guests include the Amy Ray Band, The Lone Bellow, Villages, Tony Furtado and Allison Brown. Tickets start at $29. Information at mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Blues guitarist Keb’ Mo’ will perform May 11 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org.
Gov't Mule will perform May 11 at Paramount Performing Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Info at paramountartscenter.com.
Logan Halstead will perform May 13 at The Loud in Huntington. Info at theloudwv.com.
Mountain Stage is scheduled for May 14 at the Culture Center Theatre. Guests include The Drive-By Truckers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Tomberlin, Eilen Jewel, and Jake Blount and Nic Graceiss. Info at mountainstage.org.
Recently announced
Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will be Oct. 14 and 15 at GoMart Ball Park. Info at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.