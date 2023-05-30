Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, on June 20, 2022. Chappelle is set to perform Wednesday in Charleston.
The sun begins to set as the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Lawrence Loh, performs for the 2022 Symphony Sunday on the University of Charleston’s lawn next to the Kanawha River. The annual free concert returns Sunday with fireworks.
The Kanawha Kordsmen, joined by Harmony ReChoired, will harmonize Thursday evening at a benefit concert for the Yurets Plaksa family at WVSU Davis Fine Arts Theater in Institute. The Ukrainian family is displaced from their country and currently living in Poland.
Dave Chappelle, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. SOLD OUT. Information at Ticketmaster
Mountain Music Festival, Thursday through Saturday at ACE Adventure Resort in Minden. Featuring Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Infamous Stringdusters, Andy Frasco and The U.N., Big Something and more. Camping available. Tickets start at $99. Information at mountainmusicfestwv.com
IHeartSummer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Square in Huntington. Featuring Shelby Lore. Free admission. Information on
The Kanawha Kordsmen and Harmony ReChoired present “Simple Gifts,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West Virginia State University’s Davis Fine Arts Theater in Institute. Benefit concert for the Yurets Plaksa family, a displaced Ukrainian family currently in Poland. Poland’s financial assistance to refugees ends June 1. Donations accepted.
Bare Bones, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets $15. Information at
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ritter Park in Huntington. Area artists and food trucks. Free admission. Information at tri-stateartsassociation.org
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Center Theatre. Inductees for 2023 include Buddy Griffith, The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, Barbara Nissman, Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon of Parliament, and Winston Walls. Advance tickets $75. Information at wvmusichalloffame.com