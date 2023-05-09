This Week
“The Meteoric Weekend,” 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema. Concert documentary about a performance featuring Hammond organ player and Charleston native Winston Walls along with NRBQ guitarist Steve Ferguson at The Empty Glass in 1993. Additional showing May 17. Adults $9. Students $5. Information at wviff.org
- Gov’t Mule, 8 p.m. Thursday at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $40. Information at
- Keb’ Mo’, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Tickets start at $28.50. Information at
- New River Gorge Festival, 2 p.m. Friday to Sunday afternoon at ACE Adventure in Oak Hill. Outdoor activities, live music, a film festival, camping and more. Tickets range from $10 to $60. Information at
- Kowan & Company, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sam’s Uptown Café. Tickets $75 (includes meal and drinks) Tickets available on Eventbrite or contact Sam’s Uptown Café.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Good Ship Barnacle,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10. Gothic horror tale of two siblings and their journey into their terrifying past at a lakeside cabin. Information at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com
- Keb’ Mo’, 8 p.m. Saturday at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $30. Information at
Barstool Rough N Rowdy Brawl 21 8 p.m. Friday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets start at $24. Information at Ticketmaster
Sound Checks presents Marielle Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Clay Center. Tickets $23.50. Information at theclaycenter.org
- “Foam at the Dome” beer festival, 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Capitol Dome, Kanawha Boulevard. Craft beer, live music, food vendors. Tickets start at $45. Information at
- Charleston Chamber Music presents Mirari Brass Quintet, 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist. Tickets $20 at the door. Information at
- Carnegie Classics with Barbara Nissman, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $17. Information at
Logan Halstead with James Merry, 9 p.m. Saturday at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets start at $12. Information at theloudwv.com
“Mountain Stage,” 7 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center Theater. Guests include The Drive-By Truckers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Tomberlin, Eilen Jewel, and Jake Blount and Nic Graceiss. SOLD OUT. Information at mountainstage.org
Upcoming
ArtWalk, May 18 in Charleston. Info at artwalkwv.com
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, May 19 at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Info at carnegiehallwv.org
“Live on the Levee,” May 26 to Haddad Riverfront Park. Info at liveontheleveecharleston.com
- Vandalia Gathering, May 26 at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. Info at
Symphony Sunday, June 4 on the lawn of the University of Charleston. Info at wvsymphony.org
Recently Announced
- Ronnie McDowell, June 30 in Ripley for the Independence Day Celebration.
- Creeping Death, Upon Stone and Saint Peeter, July 18 at The Loud in Huntington. Info at
“Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody,” July 29 at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre. Info at chaswvccc.com
“Napoleon Dynamite” Live!, Aug. 31 at the Clay Center. Info at theclaycenter.org
- “Whose Live Anyway?,” Oct. 19 at the Clay Center.
Info at theclaycenter.org
