Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This Week

“The Meteoric Weekend,” 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema. Concert documentary about a performance featuring Hammond organ player and Charleston native Winston Walls along with NRBQ guitarist Steve Ferguson at The Empty Glass in 1993. Additional showing May 17. Adults $9. Students $5. Information at wviff.org

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you