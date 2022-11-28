This Week
• Ritter Park Christmas Lighting 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritter Park Fountain in Huntington.
The evening includes hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, photo opportunities and Santa Claus.
Free.
• Tri-State Arena Cross all day Friday and Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Adult tickets start at $27. Child tickets start at $21.
To order, visit the box office or ticketmaster.com.
• Banff Mountain Film Festival 7 p.m. Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Tickets $12.68.
• Christmas Village at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Holiday lights and activities.
Tickets start at $10.
Information at heritagefarmmuseum.com
• 18th annual River Arts show 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Charleston.
More than 20 area artists and craftspeople offering their work.
Admission $3 at the door.
• City of Dunbar 25th Annual Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Friday.
The parade begins on 10th Street and travels to 16th Street, Myers Avenue, to 12th Street and then City Hall.
Free.
• South Charleston Christmas Tree Lighting 7 p.m. Friday at the South Charleston Mound.
Free.
• South Charleston Christmas Parade 12 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins at E Street and 1st Avenue.
• The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Season Celebrations” 2 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church (1404 W. Washington St.) in Charleston.
Concert featuring many popular holiday favorites.
Free.
• St. Albans Christmas Tree Lighting 6 p.m. Saturday at Olde Main Street Plaza in St. Albans.
Includes Christmas caroling, a holiday dance performance from the St. Albans Studio of Dance, and the St. Francis of Assisi Children's Choir.
Free.
• Nitro Christmas Parade 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will line up from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Pickens Road off 1st Avenue/W.Va. 25. The parade route will go along 1st Avenue from Pickens Road to 19th Street.
• The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Sounds of the Season” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center.
Annual holiday show with guest conductor Michelle Merrill.
Tickets start at $19.
For more information, visit wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.
• Kelsey Waldon with Abby Hamilton 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Loud in Huntington.
Advance tickets $18. Day of the show $20.
Details at theloudwv.com.
• Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
Tickets start at $39.75.
•Dave Koz and Friends 7:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Tickets start at $55.
Upcoming
Dec. 7
• The Charleston Holiday Film Festival presents “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Dec. 7 at Park Place Cinemas.
• Charleston Christmas Parade Dec. 8 in Charleston.
• Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” Dec. 9,10 and 11 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
• Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 9 and 10 at the Clay Center.
• Charleston Lighted Boat Parade Dec. 10 at Haddad Riverfront Park.
• Hops & Hymns “Do You Beer What I Beer?” Dec. 10 at The Vandalia Company.
• WomanSong 25th Season Winter Concert Dec. 10 at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
• WWE Live Holiday Tour Dec. 11 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.