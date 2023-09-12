The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Ribfest. Thursday through Sunday at Kanawha Boulevard and Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Rib vendors, beer garden, kid zone and performances by the Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad and more. Free admission. For information, visit www.wvribfest.com.
Clay County Golden Delicious Festival. Thursday through Saturday on Main Street in Clay. Amusement rides, crafts, contests and performances by Sara Evans, Josh Pantry and Hair Supply. For information, visit www.claygoldendeliciousfestival.org.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain Roots Theatre in Belle. Additional performances Sept. 22-24. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org.
Mothman Festival. Saturday and Sunday in Point Pleasant. Guest speakers, Mothman and cryptid merchandise, food trucks and more. Free admission. For information, visit www.mothmanfestival.com.
“FunktaFest 7.” 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington. Art, activities, yoga and music with performances by Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, The Kind Thieves, The MFB, Shelem and more. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.funktafest.com.
Concerts at St. John’s. 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Charleston. Featuring PANdemonium4 flute quartet. Donations accepted.
Infamous Stringdusters. 7 p.m. Monday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Upcoming
Sueco Presents: No Consequences Tour. Sept. 19 at The Loud in Huntington. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
“Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future.” Sept. 20 at the Pavilion at Shawnee Sports Complex. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
Saliva and Drowning Pool with Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin. Sept. 23 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.