Culturefest. Thursday through Sunday at the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem. Workshops and discussions on everything from mushrooms and plants to yoga and sound healing. Featuring performances by Toubab Krewe, Option 22, Rebekah Todd, Gote and more. Advance tickets start at $22. Advance weekend passes start at $90. For information, visit www.culturefestwv.com.
Nicholas County Potato Festival. Friday and Saturday in Summersville. Potato displays, eating contests, sack races and more. Featuring performances by Mitch Rossell and Hunter Girl. For information, visit www.nicholascountypotatofestival.com.
“Mary Poppins Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Alban Arts Center. Additional shows 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16; 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Nadia Bolz-Weber. 7 p.m. Friday at Ferrell Hall, West Virginia State University in Institute. Non-traditional pastor and celebrated author. Tickets $10. Proceeds go to Lily’s Place in Huntington and the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal in Charleston. For information, visit www.nadiainwv.org.
Tom Arnold. 8 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Auditions for Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s “Why We Stayed: The Forgotten Victims of Domestic Violence Speak.” 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse on West Washington Street. Male and female actors ages 14 and older needed. Performances Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-21.
Boomtown Days Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Nitro. Parade begins at 10 a.m. followed by a car show with vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. For information, visit the Boomtown Days page on Facebook.
Mya. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Opening Night Celebration.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Featuring guest pianist Byeol Kim. Tickets start at $14. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $26. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Sept. 13 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
“Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future.” Sept. 20 at the Pavilion at Shawnee Sports Complex. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
Recently announced
Mountain Stage. Oct. 15 at the Lyell B. Clay Concert Theater in Morgantown. Featuring the Vince Herman Band, Roy Bookbinder, Kat Wright, Larry & Jo and more. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Mark Lowry. Oct. 22 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. For information, visit www.therobinsongrand.com.