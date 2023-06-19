Charleston has another busy season of arts and entertainment. There’s free music every Friday at the levee, plus comedy shows, local theater and so much more.
Here’s a list of events of upcoming shows, concerts and events through the end of summer. More is sure to be announced in the coming weeks.
June
- Thomas Rhett “Home Team Tour 23,” June 23 at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $25.50.
- “Bustown,” June 23 at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. Additional performances June 24 and 25, June 30 and July 1 and 2. Tickets start at $15.
- “Live on the Levee,” featuring Celisse and The New Old Souls, June 23 at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free.
- “Mountain Stage,” June 25 at the Culture Center Theater. Guests include John Pizzarelli, Maria Muldaur, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Melissa Carper and Gabriel Royal. This is the last show in Charleston until November. Tickets start at $25.
Visit mountainstage.org.
- Falling in Reverse “The Popular Monstour,” June 26 at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $49.50.
- The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, June 30-July 4. Kid zone, carnival, beer festival and nightly live entertainment.
Musical performances include Better Than Ezra, Flo Rida, RedLine, Kool & The Gang, Jo Dee Messina, Kate Boytek and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Free.
Visit charlestonregatta.com.
July
- Fireworks at Haddad Riverfront Park, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Free.
Visit charlestonregatta.com.
- Shakespeare in the Park “The Comedy of Errors,” July 8 at Ruffner Park. Pay what you will.
Information on Facebook.
- Southern Momma and Friends Comedy Tour, July 7-8 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets start at $27.
- Dark Horizon Tour, July 11 at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $44.
- CharCon, July 14-16 at the Clay Center. Annual gaming convention. Weekend passes for adults $45. Children $20.
Visit charcon.org.
- “Live on the Levee” featuring Jim Pollack and Ally Fletcher with Dinosaur Burps and The Infidelfonicsat, July 14 at Haddad Riverfront Park (WTSQ Night). Free.
- “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series, July 19 at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center. Guests include William Hairston, January Wolfe and Jim Probst. Tickets $10.
- ArtWalk, July 20 in Charleston. Free.
Visit artwalkwv.com.
- “Live on the Levee,” featuring Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac tribute band), July 21 at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free.
- Foam at the Dome, July 22 on Kanawha Boulevard in front of the Capitol Complex. Annual craft beer and music festival. Tickets start at $45.
Visit foamcwv.com
- Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Grease,” July 28 at the Clay Center. Additional shows July 29 and 30 and Aug. 4-6. Tickets on sale soon.
- Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Blob,” July 28 at the Elk City Playhouse. Additional shows July 29 and 30 and Aug. 4 and 5. Adults $15. Students and seniors $10.
Visit cyaccharleston.com.
- “Live on the Levee,” featuring Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle with Eric Bolander, July 28 at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free.
- “Sex n’ the City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody,” July 29 at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets start at $45.
August
- Multifest, Aug. 3-6 at Haddad Riverfront Park. Annual multi-cultural festival includes live entertainment, food vendors and more.
Music headliners include EU Band, Keke Wyatt, Sunshine Anderson, Yo-Yo, Next, Lyfe Jennings, Jon B., GapX Band and Yung Joc. Free.
Visit multifestwv.org.
- Friday Night Blues Show, Aug. 4 at the Red Carpet Pavilion. Featuring The Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito and special guest Chucky Ray Lilly and The Grip. Advance tickets start at $20. Day of show, $25.
Visit bruteforceproductions.com.
- The State Fair of West Virginia, Aug. 10 in Lewisburg. Concerts and other performances, competitions, rides, food and other vendors.
Information at statefairofwv.com.
- “Live on the Levee,” featuring Funk You with Jeremy Short, Aug. 11 at Haddad Riverfront Park. Free.
- “The Taming of the Shrew,” Aug. 11 at the Alban Arts Center. Additional shows Aug. 12-13 and Aug. 18-20. Tickets start at $10.
- Summerfest, Aug. 16-19 at The Mound in South Charleston. Nightly entertainment and food vendors.
Visit visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
- “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series, Aug. 16 at the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center. Guests TBA. Tickets $10.
- ArtWalk, Aug. 17 in Charleston. Free.
Visit artwalkwv.com.
- “Live on the Levee,” featuring Shelem with The Unit, Aug. 18 at Haddad Riverfront Park (Back to School Night). Free.
- “Napoleon Dynamite Live,” Aug. 31 at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $25.
September
- Retrofest 2023, Sept. 2 at Slack Plaza. Retro music and pop culture festival. Free.
Visit Facebook or retrofestwv.com.
- “Mary Poppins, Jr.,” Sept. 8 at the Alban Arts Center. Additional dates Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 15-17. Tickets start at $10.
- The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Opening Night Celebration,” Sept. 9 at the Clay Center with guest pianist Byeol Kim. Program includes Aram Khachaturian’s “Masquerade Suite,” Clara Wieck Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, op. 7 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92. Season passes on sale now. Single tickets on sale Aug. 1.
Visit wvsymphony.org.
- George Thorogood, Sept. 10 at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $26.
- Ribfest, Sept. 14-17 at Haddad Riverfront Park and Kanawha Boulevard. Free admission.
Visit wvribfest.com.
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Sept. 15 at the Mountain Roots Theatre in Belle. Additional shows Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 22-24. Adults $12. Children and seniors $10.
Visit mountainrootstheatre.org.
- “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series, Sept. 20 at the Pavilion at Shawnee Sports Complex. Guests TBA. Tickets $10.
- The Best of the Collingsworth Family with Triumphant Quartet, Sept. 21 at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $25.
- Koe Wetzel “The Road to Hell Paso Pt. 2,” Sept. 23 at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.
- Fall begins, Sept. 23.