This Week
• Carrie Underwood “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Tickets start at $32.50.
• “Medieval to Metal: The Evolution of the Guitar” opens today at the Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum.
“Featuring 40 guitars, the exhibition traces the guitar’s medieval beginnings in Asia and Europe through its pivotal role in blues, country and rock ‘n roll.”
Admission $12 for adults, $8 for children and seniors $8. Members free.
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• “Three Things Season 8: Episode 1” 7 p.m. Wednesday at The John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education & Community Center.
Featuring Judge Tera Salango, FamilyCare Health Care’s Craig Glover and Restauranteur Michael Jarrouj.
Admission $10.
Info at festivallcharleston.com.
• Joe Bonamassa 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay Center.
Tickets start at $60.50.
To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
• The Marshall Artist Series presents “An Evening with West Virginia’s Own Lady D” 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Tickets $25.
• Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Girl in the Woods” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elk City Playhouse.
An isolated and shy poet discourages the advances of a neighbor and a magazine editor while she watches over her widowed father and avoids her aunt’s attempts to introduce her into society.
Additional showings 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25.
Adults $15. Students $10.
Information at cyaccharleston.com.
• “An Evening on Broadway” 7 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre.
Featuring the River City Youth Ballet, the Appalachian Children's Chorus and the University of Charleston Chorus and Dance Team.
Tickets $15.
Information at chaswvccc.com.
• Town Mountain with Local Honeys 9 p.m. Friday at The Loud in Huntington.
Advance tickets $19.99. Day of the show $25.
• Hillbilly Bash Demolition Derby 5 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Adults $27. Children 12 and under $12. Kids for an under free. Pit passes $50.
To order, visit the Mountain Health Arena box office or Ticketmaster.
• “The Judds: The Final Tour. In celebration of the Life and Legacy of Naomi Judd” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Featuring performances by Wynonna Judd with Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker.
Tickets start at $25.50.
Upcoming
• Black Opry Feb. 23 at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Info at carnegiehallwv.org.
• Sound Checks with Bendigo Fletcher at the Clay Center Feb. 24. Info at theclaycenter.org.
• Winter Blues Farmers Market Feb. 25 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Info at chaswvccc.com.
• Aaron Lewis Acoustic Tour Feb. 25 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Info at mountainhealtharena.com.
• Tedeschi Trucks Feb. 28 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Info at Marshall.edu.
Recently announced
• The Appalachian Queer Film Festival comes to The Foundry Theatre in Huntington Oct. 6 - 8. Info at appalachianqueerfilmfest.com.
Keb Mo’ at the Clay Center May 11. Info at theclaycenter.org.
The 11th Annual St. Patrick’s East End Pub Crawl returns to Charleston March 18. Details at cwvmainstreets.org