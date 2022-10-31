This week:
• “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” Aretha Franklin tribute show 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Tickets start at $54.
Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
• Kentucky Country singer Tyler Booth 8 p.m. Thursday night at The Loud in Huntington.
Tickets $19.
Available through theloudwv.com.
• “Moonage Daydream” 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival.
The David Bowie documentary will be shown Fridays and Saturdays at the theater through November.
Adults $10. Students $5.
Available through wviff.org.
• Mac N’ Cheese Cook-Off 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Market. Live music. Children's activities. Mac n' cheese competition.
Adults $10. Children $5. Proceeds benefit the Laurence Jones III Childhood Language Center.
Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite.
• Trinity of Terror with Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills 6:20 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Tickets start at $49.50.
Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Closing this weekend:
• Charleston Light Opera Guild’s “The Music Man” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clay Center.
Tickets $23 and $28
For tickets, call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.
• The Alban Arts Center’s “Our Town” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.
Adults $17. Seniors and students $12.
For tickets, call 304-721-8896 or at albanartscenter.com.
Upcoming
• Justin Moore with Zach Top Nov. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Information at www.chaswvccc.com.
• “Mountain Stage” Nov. 13 at the Culture Center Theater. Features The War and Treaty, The Nth Power and more. Info at mountainstage.org.
• Morgan Wade Nov. 16 at the Clay Center. SOLD OUT. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• “West Virginia Symphony Orchestra: Around the World” Nov. 19 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.
Holiday shows with tickets on sale (Seats at some shows already scarce).
•Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Mary” Nov. 25-27 and then Dec. 1-4 at the Elk City Playhouse. Information at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
• Switchfoot Holiday Show at the Clay Center Nov. 29. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Sounds of the Season Dec. 3 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• Charleston Ballet’s "Nutcracker" Dec. 9 and 10 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• Cirque Dreams “Holidaze” Dec. 13 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• Bob Thompson’s “Joy to the World” featuring Zara Bode Dec. 15 and 16 at the Culture Center Theatre. Information at mountainstage.org.
• Mannheim Steamroller Dec. 16 at Mountain Health Arena. Information at mountainhealtharena.com.
• West Virginia Symphony Orchestra “Gloria!” with the West Virginia Symphony Chorus Dec. 17 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.
• Sound Checks “Not So Silent Night” Dec. 22 at the Clay Center. Information at theclaycenter.org.