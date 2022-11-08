Veteran’s Day Parade 10 a.m. Friday in Ripley. The parade begins near Ripley High School and proceeds to the Veterans Memorial on the lawn of Jackson County Courthouse. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.
Charleston Chamber Music Society presents the Thalea String Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in Charleston. Tickets $20 at the door.
Justin Moore with Zach Top 8 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $38. Available at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
.
“Mountain Stage” 7 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center Theatre. The show features The War and Treaty, the Nth Power, The A’s, Deni Bonet and more. Tickets start at $25. Available at
First “Mountain Stage” show of 2023 will be Jan. 22 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. The performance features Victoria Victoria with Charlie Hunter, Alisa Amador and more. Tickets start at $25. More information at
Winter Jam will be Jan. 22 is at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The announced lineup includes We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Disciple and more. Tickets $15. More information at jamtour.com
.
“The Judds: The Final Tour” featuring Wynonna and special guests is Feb. 18 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Tickets start at $25.50 and are available through ticketmaster.com
.
Bert Kreischer Tops Off World Tour April 5 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Tickets start at $35 and are available through ticketmaster.com
.
Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour April 16 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets start at $50.50 and go on sale Nov. 14 at ticketmaster.com.
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith June 23 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as part of the “Home Team Tour 23.” Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday through ThomasRhett.com