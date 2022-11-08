Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

justin moore

Justin Moore will perform with Zach Top Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston. 

 Courtesy photo

Highlights this week

  • Veteran’s Day Parade 10 a.m. Friday in Ripley. The parade begins near Ripley High School and proceeds to the Veterans Memorial on the lawn of Jackson County Courthouse. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.
  • Charleston Chamber Music Society presents the Thalea String Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in Charleston. Tickets $20 at the door.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached

at 304-348-5195 or

lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you