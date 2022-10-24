“Jessie’s Doll” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Spooky stories with storyteller Adam Booth, West Virginia’s 2022 Folk Artist of the Year. Tickets $25 through ticketmaster.com
.
Folklore Music Exchange presents “Spooky Tales,” an evening of true ghost stories with storyteller Linda Ellen at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Folklore Music Exchange is at 1025 Quarrier St., in Charleston. Free admission.
HallowEast begins Thursday with “Murder in the Museum: Mothman Mayhem,” an interactive murder mystery at the Clay Center, followed Friday night by Artmares and the Friday Night Freak Show at Appalachian Power Park. The festival closes out on Saturday with a canine costume contest during the day at the Capitol Market and the annual East End Costume Crawl in the evening. Details at cwvmainstreets.org
.
The Kenova Pumpkin House officially opens Friday. A one-of-a-kind presentation, the house at 748 Beech St., in Kenova, includes thousands of carved, lit pumpkins. Traffic around the neighborhood tends to get congested. Plan to park a block or two away and walk.
3 p.m. Sunday at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame at the Charleston Town Center. Free admission.
Trick-or-Treat takes place in Kanawha County 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Also, this week…
The Alban Arts Center presents “Our Town” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, then again 8 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Adults $17. Seniors and students $12. Tickets available by calling 304-721-8896 or at albanartscenter.com.