ArtWalk has cool art for a hot summer

“We Are The Music Makers!” includes the work of “Big Ron” Hunter, a North Carolina native and electric and acoustic guitar player well-versed in R&B, rock and the blues of BB King. The opening of “Music Makers” closes out ArtWalk today with Art After Dark at the Clay Center.

 Courtesy photo

ArtWalk returns to Charleston tonight. The July installment of the self-guided tour of downtown shops, which begins at 5 p.m., includes a jam session hosted by the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance at the Lee Street Triangle, a Luau party at the Aronfeld Agency on Hale Street, and a fundraiser and information booth at AIA of West Virginia/Pickering Associates about the United Way of Central WV Equal Footing Show Fund at the AIA. The evening wraps up at the Clay Center’s Art After Dark, which celebrates the opening of the arts and science center’s latest exhibit, “We Are The Music Makers!” The opening includes live music from the touring Music Maker Relief Foundation.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019

Anderson, Robert - 1 p.m. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Atkins Jr., Archie - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Burdette, Davy - 8 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Edwards, Dianna - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Loving, Nancy - 1 p.m., Groves Creek Community Church, Harrison.

Meadows, James - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Miller, Ruth - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Carl - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Thornton, Sammie - 1 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Vance, Zenda - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Whitson, Grady - 7 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Williams, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.