ArtWalk has cool art for a hot summer

ArtWalk returns to Charleston tonight. The July installment of the self-guided tour of downtown shops, which begins at 5 p.m., includes a jam session hosted by the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance at the Lee Street Triangle, a Luau party at the Aronfeld Agency on Hale Street, and a fundraiser and information booth at AIA of West Virginia/Pickering Associates about the United Way of Central WV Equal Footing Show Fund at the AIA. The evening wraps up at the Clay Center’s Art After Dark, which celebrates the opening of the arts and science center’s latest exhibit, “We Are The Music Makers!” The opening includes live music from the touring Music Maker Relief Foundation.