ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston Thursday

JBirdistheword

Xtreme Labor Solutions, on Quarrier Street, will host artist JBirdistheword during ArtWalk, which returns to Charleston Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

August’s ArtWalk is Thursday. The almost-monthly free, self-guided walking tour of Charleston studios and businesses celebrating local and regional artists begins at 5 p.m. Some of the highlights include live music from the Friends of Old-Time Music at the Lee Street Triangle, a get-together with the Charleston Art Group at Uncork & Create, and the 2nd To None Adult Block Party hosted by Black Sheep Burritos on Summers Street. ArtWalk winds down around 8 p.m., but will continue at the Clay Center with the opening of “Haneul,” a fantasy, dream-like installation by artist Christybomb.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Brown, Mary - 2:30 p.m., Mary's home, Cannelton.

Jarrell Jr., Raymond - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

McIe, Dannie - 6 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Mullins, Helen - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Nelson, Patricia - Noon, Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Parsons, Barbara - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Craigsville.

Smith, Wilma - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Wilson, Dessie - 1 p.m., Belfont Simpson Church, Belfont.