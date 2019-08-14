ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston Thursday

August’s ArtWalk is Thursday. The almost-monthly free, self-guided walking tour of Charleston studios and businesses celebrating local and regional artists begins at 5 p.m. Some of the highlights include live music from the Friends of Old-Time Music at the Lee Street Triangle, a get-together with the Charleston Art Group at Uncork & Create, and the 2nd To None Adult Block Party hosted by Black Sheep Burritos on Summers Street. ArtWalk winds down around 8 p.m., but will continue at the Clay Center with the opening of “Haneul,” a fantasy, dream-like installation by artist Christybomb.