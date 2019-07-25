You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

'As You Like It' free in Hurricane Saturday

20190725-gm-rustic1
Buy Now

Clarksburg’s Rustic Mechanicals bring Shakespeare’s “As You like It” Saturday to Hurricane for a free show.

 Courtesy photo

West Virginia’s Shakespeare Company, Rustic Mechanicals, will bring Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “As You Like It” to Valley Park in Hurricane for a free show on Saturday. “As You Like It” revolves around the feisty but feminine Rosalind, in love with the endearingly naive Orlando. Disguised as Ganymede, she advises him in the art of wooing to comic effect. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today July 25, 2019

Baker, John - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Campbell, Darlene Smith - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hudnall, Judy Virginia - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Joslin, Marilyn Vorholt - 1 p.m., Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Linkenhoker, Juanita J. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Schafstall, Patricia - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, Rosey Lee - 2 p.m., Legg Cemetery, Hico.