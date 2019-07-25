West Virginia’s Shakespeare Company, Rustic Mechanicals, will bring Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “As You Like It” to Valley Park in Hurricane for a free show on Saturday. “As You Like It” revolves around the feisty but feminine Rosalind, in love with the endearingly naive Orlando. Disguised as Ganymede, she advises him in the art of wooing to comic effect. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit.
'As You Like It' free in Hurricane Saturday
