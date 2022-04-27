Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Light Opera Guild
Buy Now

The Charleston Light Opera Guild

Charleston Light Opera Guild’s summer production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” has been rescheduled for next year.

Instead, the company will present “Bonnie & Clyde” June 17-19 and June 24-26.

Auditions for “Bonnie & Clyde” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston.

The show features a cast of 20.

Those auditioning for “Bonnie & Clyde” need to present a COVID-19 vaccination card and should prepare a contemporary musical selection. Scripts for readings will be provided.

Rehearsals for the show begin Thursday, May 5.

For more information, call 304-545-6945.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

Recommended for you