Charleston Light Opera Guild's summer production of "Ain't Misbehavin'" has been rescheduled for next year.Instead, the company will present "Bonnie & Clyde" June 17-19 and June 24-26.Auditions for "Bonnie & Clyde" will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston.The show features a cast of 20.Those auditioning for "Bonnie & Clyde" need to present a COVID-19 vaccination card and should prepare a contemporary musical selection. Scripts for readings will be provided.Rehearsals for the show begin Thursday, May 5.For more information, call 304-545-6945. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.