Auditions for local performance of 'Elf the Musical' begin Sunday By Staff reports Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Aug 25, 2021 The Charleston Light Opera Guild will host auditions for "Elf the Musical" at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.The troupe's theater is located at 411 Tennessee Ave."Elf The Musical" is based on the 2003 comedy film, starring Will Ferrell.Singing auditions will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Singers should prepare musical selections and bring printed music for the accompanist.Reading auditions will be 7:30 p.m. Monday, and auditions for dance roles will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Scripts will be provided, and dance steps will be taught."Elf: The Musical" performances will be held at the Clay Center Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7.For more information, call 304-545-6945.