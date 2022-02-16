Auditions next week for 'Something Rotten' Staff reports Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auditions for Charleston Light Opera Guild’s upcoming production of “Something Rotten” will be held Feb. 22-24 at the guild’s theater at 411 Tennessee Avenue.“Something Rotten” opened on Broadway in 2015 and follows a pair of struggling playwrights in 1595 England as they try to compete with the wildly popular William Shakespeare.The madcap musical comedy received 10 Tony nominations.Singing auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Those seeking to audition are asked to prepare a song and bring music for the accompanist, if not singing from the score.Reading auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Scripts will be provided. Dance auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 24. The light opera guild will present “Something Rotten” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theatre April 29 and 30, May 6-8 and May 13 and 14.In accordance with health protocols, those auditioning for “Something Rotten” must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Auditions next week for 'Something Rotten' WVU downed by Kansas in Lawrence Ryan Pritt: West Virginia State's NIL deal could be a game-changer top story WVU basketball: Cottrell's play the bright spot in Mountaineers' latest loss Marshall football: C-USA schedule includes MU, other defectors Marshall basketball: Kinsey, Taylor shine as facilitators vs. UTEP Gazette-Mail editorial: WV GOP supermajority stuck in the past Boys basketball: George Washington handles South Charleston on senior night Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses