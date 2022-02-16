Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Auditions for Charleston Light Opera Guild’s upcoming production of “Something Rotten” will be held Feb. 22-24 at the guild’s theater at 411 Tennessee Avenue.

“Something Rotten” opened on Broadway in 2015 and follows a pair of struggling playwrights in 1595 England as they try to compete with the wildly popular William Shakespeare.

The madcap musical comedy received 10 Tony nominations.

Singing auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Those seeking to audition are asked to prepare a song and bring music for the accompanist, if not singing from the score.

Reading auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Scripts will be provided. Dance auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 24. 

The light opera guild will present “Something Rotten” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theatre April 29 and 30, May 6-8 and May 13 and 14.

In accordance with health protocols, those auditioning for “Something Rotten” must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Recommended for you