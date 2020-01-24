top story

Avett Brothers, Aaron Lewis announce Charleston tour stops

Charleston's summer concert scene continues to heat up with the announcement of shows coming to the  Coliseum & Convention Center and the Municipal Auditorium.

The Avett Brothers announced on social media they’re coming to the Coliseum June 5. The show is in support of the band’s most recent record, “Closer Than Together,” released in 2019.

Avett Guild pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale at noon Tuesday, with a general on-sale Friday. Ticket prices have yet to be posted.

Rockstar turned country star Aaron Lewis returns to West Virginia April 3 with a show at the Municipal Auditorium.

The Staind frontman had hits with his band including “Been a While,” “So Far Away” and “Fade.” Among his solo country songs, he’s had hits with “Country Boy,” “Endless Summer” and “Forever.”

His latest record was 2019’s “State I’m In.”

Tickets for the show start at $27.

For information about either show, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.

