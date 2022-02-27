After a pandemic mandated hiatus, Celtic Calling returns this week with six days of music, dance, theater, art — and unicorns.
Here are a few highlights:
Tuesday
Celtic Calling kicks off March 1 with a St. David’s Day Celebration at Books and Brews on West Washington Street.
The evening will include a flower and vegetable show at 6:30 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by “Mother’s Tongue” from Welsh playwright Roger Williams.
Thursday — Saturday
During festival week, the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema beneath Taylor Books on Capitol Street will show “Red Moon Tide,” a Spanish film about Galician mythology, which is related to Celtic culture.
The film will be shown 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission $9 for adults and $5 for students.
FridayCharleston Ballet will offer a free Irish dance workshop at its studios at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
At 7:30 p.m. Tim and Maggie Mainland perform a free acoustic set at Taylor Books, while the Company Stores and Autumn Equinox will be at Rock City Cake Company at 8 p.m.
Admission to the Rock City Cake Company show is $15.
Saturday
The 6th Celtic Calling, Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Kilt Run and 2k Walk begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at 1555 Farnsworth Drive.
Entry fees start at $25.
Pre-registration is required. Information at runsignup.com.
Music tune workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on the 3rd floor of the Oddfellow’s Building on Lee Street.
Celtic Calling’s Celtic Village opens 11 a.m. at Davis Park. Performances in Davis Park include a dog show at 2:15 p.m. and music with Autumn Equinox at 3:15 p.m.
The village will have information, schedules, and a sign-up table for the 3 p.m. Guinness Book of World Records attempt at the largest number of people wearing unicorn horns.
Taylor Books will also host entertainment on Saturday, including the St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Ensemble at 11 a.m., the George Daugherty Tall Tales Story Contest at 12:30 p.m. and Minor Swing at 7:30 p.m.
Rock City Cake Company will host the Lincoln County Cloggers at noon and the Big Orchestra Slow Session Jam at 1:30 p.m. and the Almost Heaven Dulcimer Group at 3:15 p.m. Appalachian Lads and Lassies at 5 p.m.
At 4 p.m. Celtic Calling’s parade will march down Capitol Street, followed by The Charleston Rogues with comedian Stephanie Hall at the Blue Parrot at 5 p.m.
The Friends of Old Time Music and Dance will present Irish band Teada at the Capitol Theatre/Resurrection Church on Summers Street at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25, available at footmad.weebly.com.
Saturday night of Celtic Calling ends with a Celtic Shindig at Adelphia, starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday
The festival wraps up Sunday, beginning with the Kirken of the Tartans at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church on Virginia Street at 11 a.m.
Irish Road Bowling begins at 2 p.m. Registration to compete begins at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Elizabeth and Piedmont.
Then at 4 p.m. Celtic Theater at The Empty Glass.
Admission $5.
During Celtic Calling, Kanawha County Public Library will offer a variety of related virtual programs. See KCPL.org for information.
For more details about Celtic Calling, visit celticcalling.org.