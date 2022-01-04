Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The City of Charleston is accepting applications for local performers to be considered for inclusion in the 2022 Live on the Levee season.

The popular, free concert series held Friday nights through the summer at Haddad Riverfront Park, features a mix of local artists and touring performers.

Applications are available online at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com. Along with the completed application, music and video samples are requested.

Applications can be mailed to Brittany Knox, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston WV 25330. They can also be emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

