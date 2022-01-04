Bands wanted for Live on the Levee Staff reports Jan 4, 2022 41 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Charleston is accepting applications for local performers to be considered for inclusion in the 2022 Live on the Levee season.The popular, free concert series held Friday nights through the summer at Haddad Riverfront Park, features a mix of local artists and touring performers.Applications are available online at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com. Along with the completed application, music and video samples are requested.Applications can be mailed to Brittany Knox, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston WV 25330. They can also be emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News AP Manchin still a no, Biden's $2T bill on Democrats' back burner Bands wanted for Live on the Levee top story It's official: CRW now West Virginia International Yeager Airport AP COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron top story Warrant says former counselor accused of producing child pornography was messaging current or former students top story Goodwin: State of city is 'strong and poised for brighter tomorrow' Girls basketball: Nitro handles Winfield 58-35 WVU basketball notebook: Jalen Bridges shows signs of life as scoring option Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day