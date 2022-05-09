Timing is a funny thing.
Singer/songwriter and bassist John Inghram isn’t so sure you can control when the moment arrives. All you can do is try to be ready.
Earlier this month, the David Bromberg Quintet canceled their performance just days before they were supposed to headline Mountain Stage in Charleston.
It was an important show for the radio program. After nearly a year of limiting audiences to half capacity (and getting by on half the ticket sales), it was the first taping with a full audience.
The loss of a nationally known guest wasn’t good news. While lots of people come to a Mountain Stage show to sample new or emerging artists, many come because they’re fans of a particular act or they want to see someone they’ve heard of.
A change in the lineup could mean the show would take a hit at the box office.
The radio show might have been able to find another act on short notice, but they asked Inghram, an assistant producer for Mountain Stage, to fill in.
It wasn’t Inghram’s first time on Mountain Stage. Along with working behind the scenes at the show’s offices on Capitol Street, he’d filled in for Steve Hill, the bassist for the house band. He’d also played in Bob Thompson’s jazz band.
The timing was almost too good to be true.
Inghram was on the verge of releasing his first solo album. It was due out May 13, the same day the May 1 Mountain Stage taping would be sent out to over 200 affiliated radio stations across the country and around the world.
“It was kind of a self-actualization moment -- the dreaming and the work and the 10,000 hours that went into everything,” Inghram said. “When the opportunity arises, you’ve got to be ready. And we were ready.”
The show went well, Inghram said. The band played well, and the crowd seemed to like him. Executive producer Adam Harris agreed. When word got out about Inghram’s performance, his fans stepped up.
“We sold more tickets than we had to refund,” Harris said.
The Mountain Stage audience got to see a lot of Inghram. Along with performing his own set, the bassist filled in for Hill with the house band, who performed fill music for the show and also accompanied one of the guests for the evening.
“It was very surreal,” Inghram said.
Everything just came together, he said, even though none of it had really been planned.
“There are plenty of things I’ve planned that couldn’t have gone any worse,” the bassist said. “There have been lots of things that I’ve planned and planned and planned and they just didn’t happen.”
After a successful Mountain Stage guest debut, Inghram is now waiting to see what happens next and how people react to his record.
Inghram is a West Virginia music scene regular. He performs with Fletcher’s Grove, Bob Thompson and has been involved in a variety of side projects spanning a number of genres, but the solo album was supposed to be a specific statement.
“I study all the styles of music,” he said. “I’m fascinated by all of it, but I really wanted to explore the roots rock/Americana part of me, just to see if I could make it work.”
Inghram said he thought he may have missed his chance to make a record of his own.
“After having been a side man for so many people for so long, some people might have thought that coming out with a project like this at 37 was a bit too old,” he said. “I thought that, but you know, a lot of people do amazing work at every age.”
He decided just to do a record. It didn’t even have to be a record anyone else cared about.
“I did it for me,” he said. “Which is really the best way to approach anything as an artist.
“I wasn’t trying to fit into a mold or make it marketable. It was just about the songs I was writing at the time and how I thought they might fit together.”
Inghram began recording with a band in late 2019.
“We got in one good session in December, made plans to record again in a few months and then the world sort of blew up,” he said.
It took months for him to get back on track and get everyone he needed in a studio in Nashville to record.
“We took the tests, isolated and did it right,” he said.
Another year passed before Inghram was able to get the record mixed and mastered.
“Which brings us to where we are now,” he said. “This long gestating project is finally ready.”
Sort of.
The record comes out May 13 and will get nice exposure from the Mountain Stage broadcast, but Inghram has a busy couple of months ahead. Fletcher’s Grove, Bob Thompson and Mountain Stage have shows coming up over the summer.
Inghram is involved with another tribute show for this summer’s “Live on the Levee” in Charleston. And he also has a family.
“I definitely want to tour hard,” he said. “We’ve already done a couple of related shows with the album, but I’m looking at taking this on the road more in the fall and winter.”
In the meantime, Inghram said he was writing again. He wasn’t sure where it would lead, but he hoped to record again late this year or maybe early next.
If the timing was right.
Inghram’s self-titled album is available at record stores beginning Friday. It will also be available for download through most digital platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.