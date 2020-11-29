The Charleston Ballet won’t be performing “The Nutcracker” this year, but fans of dance can still see them as part of the Huntington Museum of Art’s exhibition, “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus,” now through Jan. 10.
Over the next two weeks, the performance can be viewed on the museum’s YouTube channel.
The dance company recorded the original work, inspired by Oskar Schlemmer’s “Triadisches Ballet,” with a musical score created by area composer Matt Jackfert.
“The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” celebrates the influence of the Bauhaus School founded by architect and designer Walter Gropius. Bauhaus was a German art school from 1919 to 1933 that combined crafts and the fine arts.
The school was famous for its design approach which attempted to unify the principles of mass production with individual artistic vision, striving to combine the aesthetic with common function.
Gropius fled Nazi Germany in the mid-1930s and came to the United States, where he continued to design, build and teach.
The architect with his group, The Architects Collaborative, designed the addition to the Huntington Museum of Art.
“We began preparing our part of the Bauhaus project about 18 months before the exhibit opening date,” Kim Pauley, artistic director for the Charleston Ballet, said in a news release. “First, asking Matt Jackfert to create an original score, then beginning the discussion and experimentation part of the costume design.”
Parts of the choreography were created over Zoom in early Spring. The dance company rehearsed the piece in the following months.
Originally, the Charleston Ballet had been scheduled to perform in the Huntington Museum of Art’s Grace Radin Doherty Auditorium, but the public performance was canceled due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.
Museum Senior Curator Chris Hatten added, “One of the goals for this project was to show the effect of the Bauhaus on art forms such as modern dance and music in addition to visual art.”
This exhibition is supported, in part, by a gift from the Saint John’s Trust, in Memory of Anna Virginia Morgan and by the National Endowment for the Arts, and is presented with assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, the National Endowment for the Arts and with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information about The Charleston Ballet, call 304-342-6541 or visit thecharlestonballet.com.
For more information about the Huntington Museum of Art, call 304-529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.