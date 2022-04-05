Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220405-gm-beautyt1

The Children’s Theatre of Charleston performs “Beauty & The Beast, Jr.” this week at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.

 Courtesy photo

The Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.

Adapted from the original Broadway musical, the show features 41 area student actors.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at www.ctoc.org or at the door.

Recommended for you