Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 10:53 am
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston performs “Beauty & The Beast, Jr.” this week at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum Theater.
Adapted from the original Broadway musical, the show features 41 area student actors.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at www.ctoc.org or at the door.
