This week’s “American Idol” episode will feature a contestant from West Virginia -- Kamron Lawson.
Lawson has been singing since he was a little kid, about 13 years. His family has a talent for music and art, and they taught him how to sing.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
This week’s “American Idol” episode will feature a contestant from West Virginia -- Kamron Lawson.
Lawson has been singing since he was a little kid, about 13 years. His family has a talent for music and art, and they taught him how to sing.
“My dad makes music, he is a great poet, and my mom, she’s an amazing singer. She’s got a great voice,” Lawson said. “They made music throughout my whole years of growing up, I would just see them sitting there on the computer making some music. I’m like, 'Wow! Sounds pretty good!’ So I really want to be on their music.”
His family, along with the rest of his community in Beckley, encouraged and supported him to try out for the show.
“What inspired me was my people, everyone around me. Once they heard that I was going to be on the show, they motivated me and gave me the courage and they pushed me to move forward and perform for the judges,” he said.
He classifies his style as soul and R&B, but he can also do country.
“It is an honor and it is a pleasure, I love to perform in front of the camera,” Lawson said “And I like making people smile. I guess you would say I’m an extroverted individual.”
Lawson chose a song that he felt was best for his voice and said he is happy with his performance and that he enjoyed meeting the judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Being on “American Idol,” is an example of just how far he has come in music. Especially since he was once suspended from school in seventh grade and was almost fired from his job at Walmart for singing.
“I would tell them [someone who wants to pursue their dreams] to keep singing and don’t let any negativity, no negative thoughts, no negative feedback, put you down or let you think that you’re not who you think you are.”
He says there is so much more talent in West Virginia, which he said is the most beautiful state in America, than people know about.
“I’m shocked at how much talent we actually have and I wish that there were more scouts down here to see that West Virginia is not just West Virginia, it’s a place where people love to show their talent. They're not scared to show their talent down here,” he said.
Find Kamron Lawson on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. The episode airs this Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.