Beckley native, Kameron Lawson, sings at "American Idol" audition. Watch the episode this Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

 Eric McCandless | ABC

This week’s “American Idol” episode will feature a contestant from West Virginia -- Kamron Lawson.

Lawson has been singing since he was a little kid, about 13 years. His family has a talent for music and art, and they taught him how to sing.

