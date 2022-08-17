Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers return to Charleston for a show at the Charleston Coliseum on Aug. 23.

 CRACKERFARM | Courtesy photo

The Avett Brothers could’ve come from anyplace. The band’s music draws on rock, folk, bluegrass, punk and even ragtime.

They could’ve come up in Brooklyn, New York or Los Angeles, California.

