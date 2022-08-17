The Avett Brothers could’ve come from anyplace. The band’s music draws on rock, folk, bluegrass, punk and even ragtime.
They could’ve come up in Brooklyn, New York or Los Angeles, California.
But they didn’t. They grew up in farm country, in rural America that was Appalachian adjacent.
“Heritage wise, we’re in the Piedmont with Blind Boy Fuller and Charlie Poole,” Scott Avett said.
They’re part of the rolling foothills of southcentral North Carolina, a transition between the flatlands and the mountains.
“There’s a lot of musical heritage in that for me,” he said.
Still, Avett said they could’ve come from any place.
“But it happens to be this place and wherever my place is I lean into my purpose and my purpose is to create things,” he said. “Music has been a place where I do that a lot.”
Purpose is important to Avett. Being back on the road has a purpose, which is more than just making a living. Avett describes it as a calling.
The call brings them back to West Virginia Aug. 23 and a show at the Charleston Coliseum that was shuffled around some due to the pandemic.
Like many others, the Avett Brothers have been making up shows lost in 2020 and early 2021.
The singer/songwriter said the group’s approach has been to not worry so much about getting done, avoiding thinking of touring as a chore, but to just take it “steady as she goes.”
It’s not always easy, but last year was harder, he said.
“I underestimated how exhausting it would be to get back on the road,” he said. “This year feels more normal.”
Except the pandemic isn’t over. The band knows this firsthand.
The virus ran through the Avett Brothers just a few weeks ago.
“Which almost doesn’t feel newsworthy anymore, right?” he said. “It’s so common. It’s everywhere. Everybody’s exposed, but at the same time, you can’t rightfully put other people at risk.”
Traveling and performing again has been an adjustment, but Avett said the band’s creativity wasn’t really affected by the pandemic.
Avett said he’s been writing songs for as long as he can remember. His approach is sort of seasonal — more songs get written sometimes than others, but he’s almost always doing something.
“It’s like when the song calls, it’s up to me to answer and document it,” he said. “You just lean into the unknown.”
But the known influences him.
“I love being in the place where I’ve lived my entire life. I’m dug in deep and I have so many experiences to draw from,” he said. “They haunt me. They come back and they revisit me. They come back in abstract ways because they’ve been romanticized and abstracted over, over time.”
Avett doesn’t know what form that will take.
“That can come in romantic relationships to relationships with the actual place — the love of the land that watches over us,” Avett said.
It is a very rural mindset, a contemplative way of seeing things.
After all the missed shows are made good and the current tour completed, the members of the band will eventually return to their homes. Most of the band lives in North Carolina.
Home is where the heart is, but it would be a mistake to think the band is racing toward some finish line.
Being on the road has a purpose.
“Our purpose is to go and play and work for the people that make the effort to come out and see us,” Avett said.
The pandemic may have focused that vision.
“I see that more now clearly now than I ever did,” he said. “It’s a glorious obligation. It’s a glorious responsibility.”
Besides, they have new music to share.