Comedian, podcaster, author, television personality and aspiring movie star Bert Kreischer is glad to be back in his wheelhouse.
Kreischer, who performs Friday night at the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, said he’s excited to be back on the road and in front of live audiences.
“It’s like you get excited about all the new things you’re doing that you sort of forget what it was that brought you to the dance,” he said.
Cable shows and streaming service comedy specials have given Kreischer an income, but comedy and podcasting have helped him hone his craft, grow an audience and be himself.
“I’m happy to be back in my comfort zone,” he said. “I’m glad to be back podcasting and touring.”
Kreischer said he’s been chomping at the bit to get back on the road — not that he had to get back to touring.
During the pandemic, the comedian recorded a television show. Earlier this year he shot a film in Serbia.
“Serbia is amazing,” he said. “It’s beautiful. All the women are hairless and have great eyebrows. The men all look like cage fighters. The food is phenomenal, and the wine never gives you a hangover because they make it without the tannins.”
It was a little like Buffalo, New York, he said — in a good way.
Kreischer said he had a great time, but he couldn’t help but feel jealous seeing his comic friends post online about getting back in front of audiences inside clubs.
“It was like watching your friends take out your girlfriend,” he said.
During the pandemic, Kreischer said he worked some. He played drive-in movie theaters and performed in outdoor venues, some of them a little on the humble side because the open air was safer and rules allowed it.
“It was kind of like swimming in overalls,” he said.
Outdoors, without the same level of feedback from the audience, Kreischer said it was hard to get a bead on whether a particular joke worked. A lot of the time, he did the bits and hoped for the best.
“Then you go back inside, and everything is hitting so hard and it’s, ‘Oh, my God, this is a great joke,’” he said.
Kreischer said he’s been playing larger venues, where his jokes and stories are tailored to fit the space. He is looking forward to getting back into smaller theaters, where he can fine-tune his act.
And he was interested in coming back to West Virginia.
Kreischer said he came to the state a couple of times while he was in college, including once to watch West Virginia University play Florida State, where he went to school.
“We came up for a party, and I heard a band called Charlies on Acid and fell in love with them,” he said.
Kreischer also hit the Appalachian Trail and thought he might have ended or finished in West Virginia, though he wasn’t entirely sure.
“But I’ve been in West Virginia a bunch of times,” he said.