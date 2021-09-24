The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gospel music superstar Bill Gaither will return to Charleston on Dec. 9 for the “All Heaven & Nature Sing Christmas Tour” at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

The performance will feature Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band, along with Mark Lowry, Gospel Music Hall of Famers The Nelons and many others.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1. For information, visit www.gaither.com.

