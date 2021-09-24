Bill Gaither and Company coming to Charleston in December Staff report Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gospel music superstar Bill Gaither will return to Charleston on Dec. 9 for the “All Heaven & Nature Sing Christmas Tour” at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.The performance will feature Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band, along with Mark Lowry, Gospel Music Hall of Famers The Nelons and many others.Tickets go on sale Oct. 1. For information, visit www.gaither.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bill Gaither Music Nature Sing Gospel Music Tour Ticket Charleston Municipal Auditorium Recommended for you Latest News RibFest Winners David Fryson: We must and can do. better Chuck Landon: Leddie wants another 'Trophy' win Bill Gaither and Company coming to Charleston in December top story Justice touts Pfizer booster doses as hospitalizations continue to rise top story Commission OKs Clendenin annexation, gives funding to health department treatment clinic top story Lawsuits allege two more Horace Mann Middle students were abused AP PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4 Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists